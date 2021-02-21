Republican Sen. Pat Toomey was once seen as a champion among conservatives.
In 2004, Toomey was the candidate of conservatives, coming within 17,000 votes of ousting moderate Republican Arlen Specter. Toomey went on to head the Club for Growth, a free-market advocacy group focused on cutting taxes and other conservative economic causes.
By 2010, Specter had switched parties, and Toomey ran again, this time successfully after having unified the party’s conservatives and business class.
For the most part, Toomey had been loyal to former President Donald Trump. He helped author Trump’s tax-cutting bill and backed Trump’s Supreme Court picks.
Despite his staunch conservative credentials and loyalty to most of the Trump agenda, Toomey is now the object of Republicans for voting to convict Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial.
Toomey was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump of “incitement of insurrection,” even though the vote to convict ultimately fell 10 votes short of the two-thirds majority, or 67, necessary in the U.S. Senate.
Toomey showed courage in putting country before party by voting to convict Trump. Trump conducted a long campaign of falsehoods to discredit the election results and is to blame for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead.
For voting to convict, Toomey is the object of fury of Republicans. He faces angry rank-and-file state Republican Party committee members and the potential of a censure vote.
The Republican senator isn’t seeking reelection next year. If he did he would probably face a more difficult time winning a Republican primary in Pennsylvania.
The fury he is receiving from Republicans shows just how far right the GOP has shifted.
Some Republicans even voted to censure Toomey before he cast his impeachment vote, seeing disloyalty in his assessment that Trump had committed “impeachable offenses” on Jan. 6 and his vote to endorse the constitutionality of a post-presidency impeachment trial.
The Republican Party is now requiring a Trump litmus test to show loyalty to the former president, which is counterproductive and divisive. Despite leaving office in disgrace, Trump continues to have a dangerous grip on the Republican Party.
