Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., June 13, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back.

— AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

 Andrew Harnik

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts brought against him by the Department of Justice for mishandling classified information. This is his right as an American citizen. It is also his right to make the case that he is innocent of criminal wrongdoing. But it is wrong and dangerous to undermine public confidence in the rule of law itself by calling the case a “witch hunt” and, as he has previously done, fomenting the baseless conspiracy theory that there is a government-controlled plot to bring him down.

Attacking the process and all connected with it is a tried-and-true tactic of individuals burdened by unfavorable facts, as Trump is. Distracting from these unfavorable facts with whataboutism is another. But these disingenuous approaches threaten the very foundations of our country, which are predicated on our citizens’ belief in the rule of law – the principle that our laws are equally enforced, that guilt or innocence is determined by an independent party and that our leaders defer to the institutions responsible for it.

Alberto Gonzales was the 80th attorney general of the United States and counsel to the president in the George W. Bush administration. He is now the dean and Doyle Rogers Distinguished Professor of Law at Belmont University College of Law and on the advisory board for the Vanderbilt Project on Unity & American Democracy. The views expressed in this commentary are the author’s own.

