Alzheimer's patient

Jessica Guthrie tends to her mother Constance in her Fredericksburg, Va., home. Constance, 74, a former educator and businesswoman, has Alzheimer’s disease, a scourge of Black Americans that threatens to grow far worse in coming decades. —AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

 Wong Maye-E

Imagine losing your cognitive ability while your body stays in healthy condition. Think about watching your family member’s cognitive ability decline and facing the burden and responsibility of caregiving. It begins by forgetting simple things but progresses into a rapid cognitive decline. This is the reality for the 6 million Americans who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease.

As a state representative and member of the Aging and Older Adult Services Committee, I understand the importance of ensuring access to preemptive medications in the fight against Alzheimer’s. The Biden administration has called for the United States to lead the fight against diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and HIV, and I want to ensure the same urgency is given to those suffering from the impacts of Alzheimer’s.

Darisha Parker is a Pennsylvania state representative for the 198th District in Philadelphia and is the secretary of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus.

