Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in New York on Tuesday. — AP Photo/John Minchillo

 John Minchillo

This past week brought an unprecedented event in American history — the first criminal charges against a former president. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg unveiled an indictment against Donald Trump with 34 counts of violating New York State’s law against maintaining false books and records by concealing hush money payments to his alleged former mistress, adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels.

In an accompanying statement of facts, Bragg alleges the payments were intended to benefit Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign by avoiding a damaging scandal. Trump denies any wrongdoing, or that he had an affair with Clifford.

Norman Eisen is a CNN legal analyst who was former President Barack Obama’s ethics czar and impeachment counsel to the House Judiciary Committee in 2019-2020. John W. Dean is a CNN contributor and former White House counsel to Richard Nixon. CNN

