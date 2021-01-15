As supporters of President Donald Trump turned violent Wednesday in our nation’s capital, the question no one needed to ask was this: Who started it?
The pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol to halt the Electoral College vote count of President-elect Joe Biden know better than anyone how this insurrection had many instigators.
Calls to invade the Capitol and commit violence against members of Congress had been circulating online for weeks, particularly on social media sites frequented by the far-right.
But track this maniacal movement to its source and you find yourself back in the rhetoric of the president himself and his tireless and groundless complaints of an allegedly “stolen” election.
He has courted the kooky fringe, including movements like the paranoid QAnon or the far-right Proud Boys as if they were no more objectionable than a neighborhood block club.
His reward was an uprising that led to the worst assault on the Capitol Building since the War of 1812, when the British set it ablaze.
It was Trump who urged supporters to reject the Electoral College vote unless he won, which was not going to happen.
And knowing how sensitive Trump supporters can be in response to any hint of criticism, let me be clear: I don’t call all of Trump’s supporters a mob. But if the combat boot fits, wear it.
From what I could see, while visiting the outdoor Trump rally and the Capitol protest wearing a mask and from a safe social distance, most of the crowd was no less peaceful than those at other Trump rallies. Whether I agree with their views or not, they certainly have a right to peacefully protest.
But I also could not help but remember the many other rallies that popped up in Washington and went worldwide in the wake of Trump’s surprising 2016 election. They, too, were loud and more than a little angry. But they also were peaceful.
Yet, rather than acknowledge the right of anti-Trumpers to peacefully protest, Trump ridiculed those protesters, calling them “sore losers” who didn’t understand how elections work.
Remember how Trump’s allies denounced recount efforts as “based on no evidence” and designed to “delegitimize” his victory?
Remember his commending President Barack Obama and his administration’s officials for graciously accepting and defending the validity of the election, regardless of whether we were pleased with the results?
Oh, yeah, that reminds me of another refrain I’ve said a lot over the past four years:
“How would you feel if President Obama had done this?”
Imagine how Trump’s supporters would feel if Obama decided to reject the results of a fair election?
Against the backdrop of a terrible day in America, the brightest spot — modest but welcome — in my view came with the stunning rebuke that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered against the 11th-hour effort by some GOP senators to invalidate Biden’s Electoral College victory.
“The voters, the courts and the states have all spoken,” McConnell said from the floor of the Senate while Trump addressed his rally. “If we overrule them all, it would damage our republic forever. ... If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral. We’d never see the whole nation accept an election again.”
Amen to that. Hardball politics are not about to end anytime soon. McConnell knows that as well as anyone after freezing Obama’s court appointments and then letting Trump’s appointees sail on through. But one-sided, over-the-top attacks can lead to tit-for-tat retaliations that can grind government to a halt.
It’s too bad that McConnell couldn’t have shown such broad-minded fairness before now, when his majority appears to be shrinking to a minority with two Democratic Senate runoff victories in Georgia. But that, too, is how our system works. It is voters, not a mob, that get to decide who stays in power and who needs to transfer it. Peacefully.
