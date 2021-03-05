State Representative Donna Bullock, D-Philadelphia, is a Democratic member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives representing the 195th Legislative District in North and West Philadelphia. She is the currently drafting legislation that would create a uniform state definition for school-based health centers. More information can be found at https://www.pahouse.com/ Bullock/.

Julie Cousler Emig , MSW, LSW, is the executive director of the Pennsylvania School-Based Health Alliance and proud to represent the good work of school-based health centers all across the state in celebrating School-Based Health Awareness Month every February. More information can be found at https://www.psbha.org/.