Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once famously said, “Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and inhuman.” If there is one thing the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us it is that we are not prepared for a pandemic. Unfortunately, the physical and mental health needs of our most vulnerable children and adolescents suffered much worse.
As a result of the decades-long disinvestment in public health, including school health, meeting the demands from COVID testing to vaccine distribution to regular health services is an immense challenge for us all. Once our students start to return to school, we will see how much wider the gap in health equity has grown, which will negatively impact educational achievement. Never has it been more important to invest in school-based health centers (SBHCs).
February was School-Based Health Awareness Month and across the country thousands of cities and communities honored school-based health care for their critical role in mitigating the impact of the pandemic. Having pivoted to telehealth and testing, vaccine administration, connecting families to critical resources and now catch-up health care, it is abundantly clear that we will need to meet children where they spend the majority of their time: school.
School-based health centers reduce absenteeism, emergency room utilization, hospitalization and Medicaid costs. Students who visit SBHCs earn better grade point averages, get more physical activity and eat healthier foods than their counterparts. School-based health centers increase the use of primary care for vulnerable youth who live in poverty and for adolescents, one of the groups most likely to lack routine preventive care. Students with access to school-based health centers are more likely to get reproductive preventive care, seek out screening for sexually transmitted diseases or infections, receive sexual health education, use protection or abstain from sexual activity. Mental health counseling is repeatedly identified as the leading reason for student visits. One study found that “inner-city students were 21 times more likely to make mental-health related visits to school-based health centers than to community health centers.”
Meeting kids where they spend the majority of their time makes sense and minimizes the barriers presented by the social determinants of health shaped by poverty. School nurses, social workers, medical providers and mental health clinicians work together to identify the students who are vulnerable because of poverty, trauma and chronic health problems to create a team to wrap them with care.
As Philadelphia works hard to reverse the poverty rate that has come to define us and as we work to reopen schools with huge gaps in health and education, we must have more investment in school-based health centers from federal, state and local government. The recent reauthorization of the School-Based Health Center Program by Congress in December is encouraging. Now, Pennsylvania must ready itself to recognize and support school-based health centers. A critical first step is legislation that would create a definition for SBHCs. Other states have found that to be a good start in bringing awareness of SBHCs that can lead to state funding. Fundamentally, better access to all forms of health care leads to better academic achievement, long-term health outcomes and success for all of Pennsylvania’s youth.
We envision a future where every Title One school in Pennsylvania has access to a comprehensive school-based health center with a medical and behavioral provider working hand-in-hand with schools, students and parents to better control asthma and diabetes, address trauma and mental health need and help adolescents make better sexual health choices. Pennsylvania should honor its most vulnerable children and families by
embracing School-Based Health Awareness Month every February and creating a state SBHC definition, which will chart a bold and innovative new path grounded in decades of research and practice across the country. With this missing piece of the puzzle, we can usher in a new decade of health and prosperity.
