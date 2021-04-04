Civil rights activists are calling for nationwide support in their fight against a Georgia elections bill that is being decried as unconstitutional.
The law, among other actions, allows the state elections board to take control over county election boards deemed as negligent, or failing to meet state standards and appoint new officials over such boards. In addition, it eliminates mobile polling places, presenting an issue of access for voters who can’t get to the polls during traditional hours; and bans water distribution to voters in line. It adds a mandate that voters must provide identification for absentee ballot voting.
The law also removes the Secretary of State from the role of chair of the state elections board and allows the state legislature to appoint a board chair. The Georgia state legislature has been Republican controlled for more than a decade.
In criticizing the law, Francys Johnson, Chairman of the New Georgia Project, referred to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as “the vote suppressor in chief,” and noted that the law was signed beneath a portrait of the Callaway Plantation, on which enslaved people were kept.
“Before the ink dried on his signature we filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the law was onerous and unnecessarily burdensome to the fundamental right to vote,” Johnson said.
“We’ve asked the court to enjoin to stop the implementation of this law because it will do harm otherwise. We filed our lawsuit first — the New Georgia Project, along with Black Voters Matter and RISE, and then subsequent to that, there’s other litigation filed — the Georgia NAACP, the ACLU, and Southern Poverty Law Center and others,” he added. “We anticipate there will be additional litigation about this and persons of goodwill who believe that democracy should include as many voices as possible should be outraged.”
Johnson called the law, Senate Bill 202, “the Jim Crow Resurrection Act,” and questioned why lawmakers moved to pass it after Biden took office, an indication, he said, that the legislation is meant to take the voting power from the citizens, especially those of Black and brown communities.
“It is this governor and this secretary of state that certified the Georgia elections — not once, not twice, but three times the last election. It was these same officials, who’ve now passed new laws, that said there was nothing wrong with our laws before and that this was the fairest, freest and most successful election conducted in Georgia history. If that was true, why pass this new ominous 92-page piece of legislation?” said Johnson.
“It is not only undemocratic, it’s not even a Republican principle — they claim they don’t like to centralize power but only if it means their candidate can win.”
The Black Voters Matter Fund, a nationwide organization that registers voters and advocates for policies to expand voting rights has denounced the law and announced a boycott of corporations that don’t speak out against it.
Black Voters Matter co-founders LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright called the law “another disgraceful attempt by the state legislature to kill Black voting power.”
On a statement on their website, they said, “But even after making public commitments to promote racial equity just last year, Georgia lawmakers, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, and major players from Georgia’s business community have allowed the measure to pass by turning a blind eye toward blatant efforts to suppress Black votes. We are continuing to hold them accountable for their failure to stand up for Black voters.”
Johnson encouraged nationwide support for their efforts, pointing out how Philadelphians can also get involved.
“Pressure their senator — their U.S. senator to get the Senate to move on Senate Bill 1 [S.B. 1], the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It would provide federal oversight in these critical areas and make many parts of the Georgia law moot. That bill is not moving because of America’s fascination with white supremacy tools like the filibuster. We need Democrats to come in line and support ending the filibuster. It shouldn’t apply when it comes to the fundamental rights of Americans. And I can think of nothing more fundamental to citizenship than the right to vote,” said Johnson.
“Secondly, make sure that you are on guard because what is being done in Georgia will become a blueprint for voter suppression across the country.”
Johnson added that similar laws are being proposed in different states, including Pennsylvania.
State Rep. Chris Rabb (D-200), who’s been lauded by the PA-ACLU as a top legislator for supporting civil liberties, said the odds of such a law passing in the commonwealth under Gov. Wolf are slim but that voters should still be aware.
“They’ve introduced many bills that promote voter suppression [but] what makes Pennsylvania different is we have a Democratic governor that opposes voter suppression. He would veto any voter suppression bill and Republicans do not have the votes to override,” he said. “We should be vigilant but we should not be alarmist.”
Other efforts to raise awareness around the Georgia law could include a boycott. Johnson said discussions around which companies will be targeted are ongoing. He called on Georgia-based Coca-Cola, Aflac and Home Depot to join others like Delta, who have denounced the law.
“The New Georgia Project has not formally called for a boycott yet, but we encourage people to always consider your buying power is a part of your voice. We got a list of those companies that not only supported this bill but actually donated money to the legislators who dreamed up this voter suppression in the first place,” he said. “You can’t have it both ways. You can’t take my money and turn around and use it to finance people who are trying to plot a return to Jim Crow. I work too hard for my money and I know the folks in Philadelphia work too hard for theirs.”
Johnson added, “Far too many companies that were willing pay lip service to Black Lives Matter if they could sell more products, and to put Black folks on their commercial during Black History Month, now they have hardly anything to say about things that actually matter in…improving the lives of Black and brown people. They want our money, they want our rhythm but they do not want to share in our blues,” he said. “So, we’re calling on Coca-Cola, which is one of the largest corporations in the world, headquartered in Atlanta, along with Home Depot, [and] Aflac. I can go down the list of not just Fortune 500 companies but Fortune 50 companies that are headquartered in Georgia that need to speak up about what their value is when it comes to diversity and inclusion.”
