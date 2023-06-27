US Abortion

It’s been a year since the U.S. Supreme Court decided Dobbs v. Jackson, overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to ban abortion. The damaging effect on health care is becoming ever clearer: Abortion can’t simply be excised from medical treatment without reducing the quality of other forms of care.

Physicians are increasingly wary of the ever-shifting rules of engagement and a political climate that is hostile to their expertise. Some are being forced to compromise the care of their patients. Some are daunted by living and working in places where their own bodily autonomy is at risk. This isn’t what they signed up for when they went to medical school.

