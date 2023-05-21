When Philadelphia voters went to the polls Tuesday and elected Cherelle Parker as the Democratic nominee for mayor, they were voting for a return to common sense and decency.
Parker, who has been described as a moderate by some political observers, beat out more left-leaning candidates by capturing about 33% of the vote.
The second place winner, former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, who has been described as a pragmatic progressive, received about 23% of the vote.
Both Parker and Rhynhart shared practical solutions to the city’s problems.
Rhynhart focused on data-driven policing strategies and said there must be consequences to crime.
Parker called for hiring 300 more officers for bicycle and foot patrols.
Voters responded to Parker’s message that centered on tougher law enforcement to combat rising crime and violence.
She promised a return to the values and village that helped raise her in West Oak Lane.
To get the city back on track, the city’s elected leadership, especially the next mayor and new City Council, must make the government work for the citizens through common sense solutions including:
City leaders must focus on gun violence and the drug epidemic. All Philadelphians deserve to be safe in their communities and throughout the
city.
Open air drug markets cannot be tolerated. City leaders should not impose on poor communities injection sites that allow addicts to use heroin and other harmful drugs. Addicts must be routed to proper drug treatment.
Effective policing is necessary to reduce crime. While policing is not the only answer it is a crucial part of the solution.
City schools must focus primarily on student outcomes. We cannot tolerate children not be able to read at grade level.
We need smart policing and pro-business policies to reduce crime and poverty and increase economic growth.
The trades must finally be diversified. Black Philadelphians must fully participate on all levels in the construction in their neighborhoods and throughout the city.
Local leaders must stop suggesting that there is nothing or little they can do unless state or national action is taken.
Philadelphia voters went to the polls Tuesday expecting local elected officials to be problem solvers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.