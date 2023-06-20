Because the Supreme Court took a right turn during the Trump years — and particularly after it overturned Roe v. Wade last year — conservative activists have hoped that the court would repudiate many old precedents they have long disliked. On voting rights, cases such as Allen v. Milligan, which concerns Alabama’s 2022 congressional map, appeared to be potential vehicles for the court to recast the law in a sharply conservative direction.

But last week, a closely divided court tempered such hopes, as Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh sided with the three liberal justices in that Alabama case, upholding a core precedent on one of the country’s most important civil rights laws, the Voting Rights Act. They deserve to be commended for — at least in this instance — restraining what has become a reckless, activist court.

