When the lights came up inside Tokyo’s National Stadium for the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics, a lone runner in white was jogging on a treadmill. The singular soul huffing and puffing was a metaphor for what the past year felt like for so many people — months of repetition, days full of urgency but little progress, hours of exhausting isolation and the meditative reassurance of a body in motion. During Opening Ceremonies that lasted nearly four hours, this simple image was, perhaps, the most resonant of all.
Everything else — from a celebration of pictograms to a celebrity singalong of “Imagine” — felt like filler, like an unconvincing argument for why these Games should be going on at all.
These are the Olympics that were delayed by a year because of an ongoing pandemic. They are the Games tarnished by scandalous words about women, the disabled and the Holocaust uttered by now-shamed organizers. This is the international event relentlessly protested by the locals as reckless.
In the face of all these uproars, officials have pointed to the athletes, these wonders of human potential, who have been training and sacrificing for years to have this once-in-a-lifetime moment. “Now is the time to show the power of sport and of athletes like yourselves,” Seiko Hashimoto, president of Tokyo 2020, said in her speech. “I believe these strengths will bring hope to people and will unite the world.”
And indeed, the athletes were there — beneath the glittery bloat. They were sandwiched in among interpretive dancers, a junior chorus, a rainbow of shape-shifting cubes, an homage to carpentry and a sky full of drones in a spectacle stuffed with so much symbolism that it failed to symbolize anything at all.
The athletes paraded into the stadium full of hope. Before the competitions begin in earnest, every long-shot competitor is still capable of conjuring up a miracle for the win. No favorite has yet to deal with heartbreak.
Most of the athletes made their entrances under their country’s flag. A team of refugees marched in under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee. The Russian athletes, their country punished for a doping scandal, walked in flagless and under an acronym. The geography-challenged learned that Monaco is as big as three National Malls. How big is Zambia? The size of Texas.
Swaziland is now known as the Kingdom of Eswatini and is fielding four athletes. The Americans wore Ralph Lauren. The Italians wore Giorgio Armani. The Liberians wore Telfar. The flag-bearers from Tonga and Vanuatu wore nothing on their chiseled torsos but copious amounts of oil. The athletes were masked. They were unmasked. They were yelling and singing and spewing tiny respiratory droplets into the air.
The athletes waved to a nonexistent crowd in a nearly empty stadium, one that could hold some 60,000 people but instead contained only a few dignitaries, including first lady Jill Biden, and a contingent of media. The Games are always crafted for television, but this time, with fans barred from the stands, the modern Olympics are fully and obviously what they’ve always been: an elaborate commercial for a myth.
Competitive sports, at least at this level, don’t unite the world as much as they divide it into separate tribes, each with its own band of bureaucrats and number-crunchers who keep track of who’s winning the medal race, which is mostly a function of who has all the money to train with the best equipment, coaches and staff. Miracles are rare. Winning countries typically just keep on winning.
The Olympics are nationalism and consumerism, urban development, politics, sexism and kitsch. They’re too big to cancel, too entreated to fail. Too weird to ignore.
Of course the athletes’ commitment to their sport is breathtaking. Their determination is inspiring. Their ability to overcome and sacrifice and push through setbacks is mesmerizing. They’ve all faced historical hurdles. Each of them is, in some way, a marvel. Many of them have become their own brand; they are athletic entrepreneurs.
The Opening Ceremonies spent so much time justifying the existence of these Games — with hours of pageantry, hokum and solemn commemorations more rote than heartfelt — that the joy of athleticism was mostly missing. Winning is the Olympic message. Striving is the myth.
Striving was reduced to a few sweet moments at the start of it all. That lone figure on a treadmill wasn’t running with particular grace or speed. He wasn’t competing against anyone else. He wasn’t wearing any country’s colors. He was simply moving on his own steam.
He wasn’t a champion. He was akin to the guy at the back of the marathon pack who keeps plodding along — thankful to cross the finish line upright with a smile or even a grimace. It doesn’t matter which. He’s not running for the gold. He’s running because he can.
Robin Givhan is senior critic-at-large writing about politics, race and the arts. A 2006 Pulitzer Prize winner for criticism, Givhan has also worked at Newsweek/Daily Beast, Vogue magazine and the Detroit Free Press.
