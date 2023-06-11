The federal indictment against former President Donald Trump is damning.
Trump is indicted on 37 felony counts related to classified information, obstructing justice and false statements, according to the Associated Press.
The indictment accuses Trump of having improperly removed scores of boxes from the White House to take them to Mar-a-Lago, many of them containing classified information.
Trump described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation, according to an indictment unsealed Friday.
The document marks the Justice Department’s first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home.
Trump was first indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in March on charges stemming from alleged hush money payments he made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.
The indictment gave Trump the unique dishonor of becoming the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime.
In addition to the indictment in New York, Trump faces additional investigations in Washington and Atlanta that also could lead to criminal charges.
However, the federal indictment on the mishandling of classified records is arguably the most serious of the multiple legal threats against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has called the indictment a “witch hunt.” The former president said he was due in court Tuesday afternoon.
The indictments are an extraordinary development after years of investigations into Trump’s business, political and personal dealings.
Trump has repeatedly used his money, his lawyers and intimidation to win political and legal battles.
Knowing the desperation and unquestioned loyalty of many of his supporters, Trump said in 2016 that he “could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody” and “wouldn’t lose voters.”
Even after reports of a second indictment against Trump, several Republican lawmakers shamelessly rallied to his defense.
His defenders are wrong. There is no witch hunt against the former president. The indictment includes evidence from Trump’s top aides and his words.
The unprecedented indictments against the former president and those to come are the inevitable consequences of Trump’s petty, corrupt and self-serving character and conduct.
The mounting legal actions against him could lead to Trump finally being held accountable for his actions.
