Last Saturday, the Lincoln University community gathered, virtually, to commemorate our annual Homecoming. Alumni and friends demonstrated joy and optimism that the university board of trustees unanimously voted in support of Brenda Allen’s five-year contract to remain as university president. The board should be applauded for this stunning reversal from only three months ago, when the same body voted against renewing the contract. At the same time, the board should also be held accountable for the conduct in which its officers engaged along the ill-timed and unwarranted journey to contract renewal.
Allen addressed alumni, presenting the State of the University, at the alumni annual meeting. Her presentation demonstrated that she understands the complexities of the U.S. higher education enterprise, the world around us, and the place in which Lincoln University sits. She shared with alumni the way in which the university was handling the pandemic, and she charted a course for the remainder of the year, maintaining leadership in the midst of uncertainty and sharing a vision for the future.
Alumni and stakeholders everywhere look forward to the implementation of that vision as Lincoln continues to move beyond the traditional, legacy-oriented academic culture and embrace change by focusing not only on unprecedented institutional development, but also on the development of free, independent and creative thinkers with the intellectual skill to lead change in the nation and beyond.
These qualities are particularly prescient at this particular time in history, as we embark on the third decade of the 21st century in the midst of a global pandemic, massive social unrest and incomparable economic uncertainty.
Securing Allen’s contract renewal was only phase one. It is now time for phase two — board reform. Although the connecting and gatherings took place in virtual spaces instead of at university places with hallowed halls, the call of the alumni was the same. Those members of the board who engaged in conduct that harmed Lincoln University must resign immediately. Specifically, we call for the resignation of the officers of the board.
The officers of the Lincoln University board of trustees are Chair Theresa Braswell, Vice Chair Dimitrius Hutcherson, Secretary Frances Paul and Parliamentarian Deborah C. Thomas. These individuals grossly abused their authority, disregarded our current contextualized situation, wasted countless taxpayer and stakeholder dollars and subjected the university to great risk by their conduct. The officers sanctioned board decisions that broke multiple laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and shattered the trust of the university community, including its donors.
The only way forward is for Braswell and all her officers to resign immediately. The former chair and Executive Committee member, Kimberly Lloyd, must also resign because in our opinion, it is time for Lincoln to start anew, turning the page from the opaque leadership of her past. Only when these board members are removed will the university be able to move forward to realize a common vision for everyone.
We commend those members of the board of trustees who worked vigorously and strategically with university stakeholders throughout the unfortunate events of the summer of 2020 to bring about a positive outcome for Lincoln. We also commend Allen for agreeing to move forward and focus on the university and its students.
At the same time, it is also true that we should not and cannot overlook the conduct of board members that amounted to a documented abuse of power, dereliction of duty, improper governance, and indifference to major constituents. Moreover, the actions of the chair and her officers minimized the university’s ability to fundraise and procure other institutional advancement opportunities at a key time in our nation’s history.
We have had the opportunity to interact with countless alumni. We are important university stakeholders, and we remain resolute in our respectful call for the resignation or removal of the current and former chair and the officers named above because their continued appointment hinders the continuity of university leadership, especially during a global pandemic, significant economic downturn and national racial reckoning. Their continued presence on the board threatens Lincoln University’s legacy and further sacrifices its progress, stability, academic competitiveness and ability to maximize fundraising and development opportunities.
Hail, hail Lincoln.
