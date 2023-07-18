A new Pew Research Center analysis shows that in the United States, the gender pay gap has not changed in two decades. While the onus sometimes gets put on women to know their worth and negotiate more money, in a commencement speech at Smith College, author, politician and non-profit founder Reshma Saujani stated that — to put it simply — companies should “pay women fairly,” “provide salary transparency,” and “offer paid leave and childcare, both proven to close the pay gap.”

Saujani added that “companies, not individual women, have the power to erase disparities overnight.” To do this, however, all companies must ask themselves the fundamental question, “What are we doing to create a brighter and better future for pay equity?” Progress in this area will take intentional and deliberate effort on the part of companies to move the needle forward.

Jeanine Conley Daves is vice chair of the Pay Equity Leadership Committee at the Forum of Executive Women.

