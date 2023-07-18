A new Pew Research Center analysis shows that in the United States, the gender pay gap has not changed in two decades. While the onus sometimes gets put on women to know their worth and negotiate more money, in a commencement speech at Smith College, author, politician and non-profit founder Reshma Saujani stated that — to put it simply — companies should “pay women fairly,” “provide salary transparency,” and “offer paid leave and childcare, both proven to close the pay gap.”
Saujani added that “companies, not individual women, have the power to erase disparities overnight.” To do this, however, all companies must ask themselves the fundamental question, “What are we doing to create a brighter and better future for pay equity?” Progress in this area will take intentional and deliberate effort on the part of companies to move the needle forward.
The Forum of Executive Women, the Greater Philadelphia Region’s premier network of influential women, has developed a playbook to help companies do just that, recognizing that the issue is multifaceted. In our analysis of pay inequity, including its uniquely acute impact on women of color, we learned that even when regional employers are genuinely invested in shifting past practices to equalize women’s compensation and advance underrepresented groups, they often do not know where to start. In its second year, the Level-Up Playbook and Pay Parity Report, published on June 13, aims to accelerate awareness, offer companies best practices, and influence substantive action, as we seek to close the pay equity gap for women and underrepresented groups.
While the inaugural playbook highlighted companies that have made significant efforts to close the pay equity gap, among other things, the second playbook dives further into critical areas, such as executive compensation, and more specifically “What Executives Should Know About Executive Compensation.” The concepts and strategies in the playbook provide perspective to employees and employers with respect to formulating, negotiating and being proactive regarding compensation packages. The playbook highlights that to truly effectuate change, companies must commit to cultural norms that embrace diversity, equity and inclusion.
This issue did not happen overnight, and as much as Reshma Saujani is right — that companies, not individual women, have the power to eradicate the pay equity gap — we know that the problem, unfortunately, will not be fixed overnight. It’s been over half a century since pay discrimination became illegal in our country, but the incessant pay gap has lasting effects on women, following them into retirement. Already making 82 cents for every dollar earned by a man, women will receive lower Social Security and pensions because of their lower lifetime earnings. The unavoidable truth is that this is not just a problem for women, it is a problem for women and men and their families, many of whom rely on women’s earnings to make ends meet. Moreover, closing the gender pay gap is a boost for the economy as a whole.
This year Equal Pay Day, established by the National Committee on Pay Equity to raise awareness of the gender pay gap, fell on March 14. That date is different for every underrepresented group and is months later for women of color. The observance of Equal Pay Day modulates, as it formally marks how far into the new year a woman must work, on average, to earn what a man did in the previous year. Based on the rate of change from 1960 to 2017, women were expected to reach pay equity with men by 2059, and while that date was still too far out, the date is now 2111 because of stalled progress over the past two decades, according to the American Association of University Women.
Companies must make a dramatic shift in their cultural norms to get their companies back on track. Employing strategies laid out in the Level Up Playbook can help them do that and correspondingly create a brighter and better future for pay equity and inevitably for the world.
Jeanine Conley Daves is vice chair of the Pay Equity Leadership Committee at the Forum of Executive Women.
