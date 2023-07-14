Affirmative Action University of Michigan case

Mona Hall of Detroit participates in a rally outside the Supreme Court in on April 1, 2003, ahead of oral arguments in the University of Michigan affirmative action case.

— AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file

 RICK BOWMER

In an anticipated but nonetheless stunning decision expected to have widespread implications on college campuses and workplaces across the country, the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 29 outlawed affirmative action programs that were designed to correct centuries of racist disenfranchisement in higher education.

In the majority opinion about the constitutionality of admissions programs at the University of North Carolina and Harvard, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that Harvard’s and UNC’s race-based admission guidelines “cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause.”

Kenneth L. Shropshire of the University of Pennsylvania wrote this article for The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

