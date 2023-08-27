Monday will mark the 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
The March on Washington is perhaps most remembered as the day when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic “I have a Dream” speech, a compelling call for racial and economic equality that stirred the nation.
The march, which attracted as many as 250,000 people to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and millions to watch on television, created the momentum for passage by Congress of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which outlawed discriminatory voting practices adopted in many southern states after the Civil War, including literacy tests as a prerequisite to voting.
This year’s commemoration comes at a challenging moment in U.S. history.
It comes at a time when a Black woman serves as vice president, another sits on the U.S. Supreme Court and a Black man has served two terms as president.
It also comes at a time of increasing voting rights restrictions and the recent striking down of affirmation action in college admissions by the Supreme Court.
White House officials say President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who are seeking reelection in 2024, are working hard to advance King’s dream of equal opportunity for every American.
To his credit, Biden has signed executive orders to advance racial justice and equality throughout the federal government and to expand access to the right to vote. However, voting rights legislation backed by Biden and Harris has stalled in a divided Congress.
The White House says Black Americans are also benefiting from Biden’s economic policies, including low unemployment. However, Black families are bearing the brunt of inflation because they lag behind white counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings and home ownership. The wealth disparity puts greater economic pressure on Black Americans.
Biden has appointed Black women to federal courts, including Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.
The Biden administration has provided nearly $7 billion in aid to the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities and has sought to forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt.
Sixty years after the March on Washington, Black Americans have made significant gains in politics, economics, education and many other aspects of American life.
Despite these gains, there is still much work to be done to ensure that Africans Americans have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream.
