March On Washington Photo Gallery

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gives his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963. — AP Photo/File

 STF

Monday will mark the 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

The March on Washington is perhaps most remembered as the day when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic “I have a Dream” speech, a compelling call for racial and economic equality that stirred the nation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.