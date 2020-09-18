History was made exactly 190 years ago here in Philadelphia from September 20-24, 1830 when 40 free and fugitive Black delegates from seven states publicly held the first conference of its kind, thereby giving birth to what came to be known as the National Negro Convention Movement (NNCM). Its goal, as documented in The Encyclopedia of Greater Philadelphia, was “to address the hostility, discrimination, exclusion, and violence against African Americans by whites in northern cities.”
As noted by University of Washington professor Shirley J. Yee in “Black Women Abolitionists, A Study in Activism,” this and subsequent meetings of the NNCM provided “an organizational structure through which Black men could maintain a distinct Black leadership and pursue Black abolitionist goals.”
The Black men who led the NNCM were courageous and revolutionary. But it wasn't just brothers. Although sexism (which I and other Black men today must acknowledge and end) caused Black women to be generally ignored in the NNCM, two of them stood fast and demanded that their voices be heard and their presence be felt. Elizabeth Armstrong and Rachel Cliff, alone amongst the 38 male delegates in Philadelphia in 1830, were powerful and heroic forces in the movement's activism and successes. Clearly, more Black women should have been invited and permitted to actively participate because they had already proven themselves as leaders in the forefront of the abolitionist, nationalist, human rights, and civil rights movements.
The NNCM was conceived when Hezekial Grice, the founder of the Legal Rights Movement in Baltimore and an ingenious mathematician as well as a skilled machinist, wrote an impassioned letter in 1830 to prominent free Black men all across the country because, in his words, he was troubled by “the hopelessness of contending against oppression in the United States.” Also, he asked if Blacks should escape America's racist hell by emigrating to Canada. He then suggested that a convention be held to discuss and debate this and other important cultural issues. Those prominent Black leaders- with Mother Bethel A.M.E.'s Bishop Richard Allen at the helm- agreed to hold such a convention in the City of (so-called) Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.
As documented by Professor Alexander Stern at The Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, the idea of Canada as a possible sanctuary was considered because gangs of white domestic terrorists in 1829 had viciously attacked and riotously destroyed an innocent and defenseless Black community in Cincinnati. This brutal, rampant, and widespread assault was designed to chase the 2,258 newly arrived free Blacks and escaped Blacks out of that newly industrialized city that had an abundance of gainful job opportunities. More than half of those Black folks, due to concerns for the safety of their children, left Cincinnati, with many emigrating northward to establish an all-Black colony in nearby Ontario.
Although the Philadelphia conference in 1830 publicly began on September 20 at historic Mother Bethel, it privately began there on September 15. During the first five days, it had to be held in secret because, as noted in a 1946 edition of The Journal of Negro History, “Many delegates risked their lives to attend, for [racist Philadelphia] gangsters dogged their footsteps, and [racist Philadelphia] mobs were organized to break up the convention... [which] first met in secret sessions for five days, from September 15th to the 20th, and voted to hold open sessions, come what may.” That was a truly courageous decision by truly courageous ancestors. With Allen as president, the newly formed organization gave itself a lengthy but accurate name: “The American Society For Free Persons of Color For Improving Their Condition In The United States... [and] For Purchasing Lands....”
The organization's delegates passed a resolution calling for a general convention elsewhere the following year, thereby officially giving rise to the NNCM. In addition to 1830, Philly hosted conventions in 1832, 1833, 1835, and 1855. Each of the conventions highlighted economic independence, living wage employment, land ownership, first class education, and quality healthcare. Also, the organization became increasingly militant each year as younger activists began taking key roles. For more information about the NNCM in Philadelphia and elsewhere, read the actual minutes of its meetings by logging onto udspace.udel.edu/handle/19716/16737. In addition, read West Virginia University professor John Ernest's powerfully enlightening book, “A Nation Within a Nation: Organizing African-American Communities Before the Civil War.”
The NNCM, which fought successfully against slavery and subsequently for economic independence, living wage employment, land ownership, first class education, and quality healthcare, was truly a national initiative because one of its other major victories (among many) was that it united Black communities from all across the country into a tight network of political activism. Moreover, it built coalitions with and collaborated with radical white abolitionists and radical anti-racist white allies.
Following the first NNCM here in 1830, the final national “colored convention” was in 1887 in Indianapolis. Despite that, the NNCM was, in effect, reborn with the founding of the National Afro-American League in 1890, the W.E.B. DuBois' Atlanta University conferences from 1896-1914, the National Afro-American Council from 1898-1907, the DuBois and William Monroe Trotter's Niagara Movement in 1905, and eventually the NAACP in 1909.
Here in Philly, we're still suffering from the very same “hostility, discrimination, exclusion, and violence” that our activist ancestors railed against way back in 1830. It's 2020. What we gonna do now, y'all? Let's not turn our backs on the ancestors who laid the foundation for us 190 years ago during slavery and during the Black Codes, sharecropping, convict leasing, Jim Crow, and daily lynchings. They had less resources but more courage. We have more resources but less courage. Let's fix that by doing individual libations and asking them for some of their courage.
And remember what a Black locs-wearing revolutionary ancestor said 2,020 years ago, “Ask and you shall receive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.