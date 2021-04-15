Seth Williams

Seth Williams seems to have been given a "second chance" through a vocational training program positian with the National Center on Institutes and Alternatives [NCIA] at 8th and Girard Ave. He was appointed local director of the Herb J. Hoelter facility here after serving three years in a federal penitentiary for bribery while holding the position of Philadelphia's first African-American district attorney. So far he has signed up some 40 trainees for the effort and claims to be "happy" big plans for the future of the program.

