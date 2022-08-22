Emily Korenman, freshman, 18, center, from Dallas, walks with her parents Wendy and Phillip through campus at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., Tuesday. Korenman said she was frustrated to learn her new state passed new abortion restrictions that take effect Sept. 15 and allow limited exceptions. The 18-year-old said it didn't change her mind about attending a school she really likes, but she isn’t sure what she would do if she became pregnant during college. — AP Photo/Michael Conroy