This is volume 16 of my monthly column entitled Black Dollars Matter. As I point out each month, this column is generally designed to compel Philadelphia’s white businesses/entities and white employers to treat Black consumers and Black applicants/employees/firms with respect. But, more important, it is also designed to convince Black people in Philadelphia to “do for self” economically because money talks and BS walks.
However, this month during the current 100-degree heat index mid-summer, I want to highlight a Black man, Augustus Jackson, for his 1832 invention of modern-day ice cream. As documented at allthatsinteresting.com, which is a digital research site founded in 2010 by historians, journalists, authors and economists, Jackson is known as “The Father of Ice Cream.”
Also, thanks to dogged research in 2019 by Maria Panaritis of The Inquirer who was able to track down enlightening and little-known information from the preeminent, ever-reliable and meticulously thorough Blockson Afro-American Collection at Temple University, we know about a 1928 Pittsburgh Courier article that reads, “Augustus Jackson, a Philadelphia Negro, was the first to make America’s favorite frozen confection – ice cream – according to records in the possession of citizens living in the City of Brotherly Love …. Jackson … [was] known in his day and time as ‘the man who invented ice cream.’ ‘’
I decided to highlight Jackson in my Black Dollars Matter column this month during this ongoing heatwave because his invention has led to a multi-billion dollar economic boom for this nation’s dairy industry.
As noted last year by the International Dairy Foods Association: “The average American eats roughly 20 pounds of ice cream each year ... [which equals] about 4 gallons. As the summer reaches peak temperatures …, Americans … enjoy the nation’s favorite treat with friends and family. Ice cream has historically been a key feature of American communities …. Here’s more sweet news: Ice cream companies help support the U.S. economy, contributing more than $13 billion directly to the national economy and supporting nearly 29,000 direct jobs that generate $1.8 billion in direct wages …. In 2021, ice cream makers churned out more than 1.3 billion gallons of ice cream.”
So what exactly did Jackson do to invent modern-day ice cream? Well, here’s the answer: After having served as a White House chef in the James Madison administration, he moved to Philly, as a newly freed man, where he began to uniquely use ice mixed with salt, which had never been done before by anyone, to lower and control the temperature of his special mix of ingredients. In addition, as documented by Jessie Carney Smith in “Black Firsts: 4,000 Ground-Breaking and Pioneering Historical Events,” Jackson also developed the technique to control the consistency of custard while it was freezing.
He opened a confectionery near Third and Walnut streets where his special mix proved to be a major breakthrough in the creation of ice cream as we know it today.
Jackson also created various ice cream flavors, packaged them in tin cans, and distributed them to other ice cream parlors throughout the city. As a result, he eventually became one of Philadelphia’s wealthiest residents at the time.
However, despite being a free Black man, he never applied for a patent because slavery-era laws, policies, and practices, as well as other anti-Black laws, policies and practices, precluded such.
Slavery began in the American colonies in 1619 when approximately 20-25 kidnapped Angolans were shipped to Virginia where they were traded, sold, and forced to labor at plantations. And from the very beginning, all of them labored physically by sweating in the fields and many of them labored intellectually by ingeniously inventing methods for greater efficiency and also by ingeniously inventing new products. But from 1619 until the passage of the 13th Amendment in 1865 (and even afterward), very few got the credit or money they deserved for their inventions.
As pointed out by Shontavia Johnson, a licensed patent attorney and professor of Intellectual Property Law at Drake University, in her 2017 article in The Conversation, “One group of prolific innovators … has been largely ignored by [American] history: Black inventors born or forced into American slavery. Though U.S. patent law was created with color-blind language to foster innovation, the patent system consistently excluded these inventors from recognition.”
Johnson explained in her article that enslaved Black Americans weren’t deemed U.S. citizens, therefore the patent system didn’t apply to them. Patents were among the properties they were forbidden to possess. “In 1857, the U.S. Commissioner of Patents officially ruled that ‘slave’ inventions couldn’t be patented,” Johnson cited.
That said, Johnson’s article noted that even though patents were “largely out of reach to them throughout early U.S. history, both ‘slaves’ and free African-Americans did invent and innovate.”
Therefore, white so-called masters got credit and got rich from their enslaved laborers’ inventions. And our ancestors got nothing.
Johnson continued by noting that:
“During the 17th and 18th centuries, America was experiencing rapid economic growth. Black inventors were major contributors during this era- even though most did not obtain any of the benefits associated with their inventions since they could not receive patent protections.”
Despite that, I must mention that although there was a blatant anti-Black patent rule, there fortunately were a few (albeit very few) exceptions. For example, Thomas Jennings on March 3, 1821 became the first Black person to receive a patent when he got one for his dry cleaning process invention.
After earning money from his patent, Jennings used those funds to buy his enslaved family’s freedom and to support the abolition movement. Also, in 1831, he served as the Assistant Secretary for the First Annual Convention of The People of Color, which, by the way, was held in Philadelphia.
In honor of my ingenious and innovative ancestors – both free and enslaved – I am now providing an abbreviated list (among probably hundreds) of some of the products invented or innovated by them for summertime relief and pleasure:
Air Conditioning Concept – Ancient Africans 3,000 BC
The Egyptians (who are correctly called Kemites) poured water into shallow clay trays that were placed on beds of straw. This was done at night so that, during the natural evening temperature drop, evaporation would cause a cooling sensation in the rooms where the trays were located.
Air Conditioning Unit Design – Frederick M. Jones 1942
Bicycle Frame/Folding – Isaac R. Johnson 1899
Golf Tee – George F. Grant 1899
Ice Cream Scoop – Alfred L. Cralle 1897
Lawn Mower/Rotary Blade – John Albert Burr 1899
Lawn Sprinkler – Joseph Smith 1897
Lemon Squeezer (Lemonade) – John T. White 1896
Refrigeration Control Device – Frederick M. Jones 1952
Refrigerator/Ice Chamber – John Standard 1891
Thermostat Temperature Control System – Frederick M. Jones 1960
By the way, although I proudly celebrate Brother Jackson’s ice cream invention, I must pass on that because I’m a vegan. However, in his honor, I’ll nonetheless praise him while I’m eating my Ben & Jerry’s “Change The Whirled/Colin Kaepernick” non-dairy frozen dessert.
And while I’m praising Brother Jackson, I’ll be adding his invention to my reparations list because, as previously stated, ice cream companies generate more than $13 billion to the U.S. economy. And that’s just for one year. America owes him and us for 190 years since 1832, correction, owes him and us for 403 years since 1619.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.