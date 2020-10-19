A local alliance is calling on Gov. Tom Wolf to provide direct funding for barbershops and hair salons across Pennsylvania that are struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The push comes as members of the Pennsylvania Senate Democrats Caucus unveiled a plan on Friday to spend $1.3 billion in money remaining from the CARES Act funding.

The proposal includes $575 million for business assistance, and approximately $50 million of that funding would be targeted toward barbershops, salons and the personal care industry.

Natalie McNeill, a salon owner and member of the PA Professional Image Alliance, said the organization was hopeful that state officials could carve out funding for their industry, which was adversely impacted financially by the pandemic.

“There is no industry that doesn’t deserve it, but we’ll still keep fighting to try to get money specifically for us,” she said.

“We’re going to keep fighting and keep pushing to get the help that we definitely need and we deserve.”

McNeill said Black- and Latino-owned barbershops and hair salons represent a big part of those businesses in the state’s urban areas.

“We’re trying to have thriving communities and that is why we are trying to help all that we can,” she said of the alliance’s advocacy.

The PA Professional Image Alliance has spearheaded a petition asking Wolf to provide targeted assistance for the survival of barbershops and salons. The petition calls for a minimum grant of $25,000 per registered hair salon and barber shop in the state.

McNeill said some of the city’s barbershops and salon owners did not benefit from the $225 million COVID-19 Relief Pennsylvania Statewide Small Business Assistance program.

As of Oct. 5, more than 10,000 businesses throughout the state were approved for $192 million in grants through the initiative. The program provides grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to small businesses that have been economically impacted by COVID-19.

State Sen. Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia) said the program received more than $1 billion in applications from business owners throughout Pennsylvania and highlighted the need for more state and federal government support.

“This platform gets to the barbers and the salons,” Hughes said. “This platform gets to neighborhood businesses that usually don’t get access to these kinds of resources. It’s just begging for more dollars. The bottom line is that we need more funds.”

The remaining CARES funds must be spent by Dec. 31 on needs related to COVID-19 or the state loses the authority to use the money.

“When we passed our original spending plan for these dollars, we withheld a portion of our allocation to see what would happen with COVID-19 through the summer and fall,” Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa Jr. said in a news release.

“We’ve been allocated these funds to help with recovery. It’s time to spend them. Folks need help now. I urge our Republican colleagues to add this to the agenda for our session days next week.”