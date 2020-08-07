This Feb. 29 photo provided by Kaiser Health News shows Beverly Grant finding peace and balance through yoga and meditation in the midst of painful losses - her son’s murder in 2018, and her mother’s death earlier this year - at the Dahlia Campus of the Mental Health Center of Denver. A growing movement to diversify yoga seeks to help people of color who disproportionately share the experience of debilitating trauma and grief, including being most at risk of the coronavirus. — Rebecca Stumpf for KHN via AP