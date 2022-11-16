If my career in medicine has taught me one thing, it’s that while the work health care professionals do is essential, how we do it is just as important. Institutions can offer the highest-quality services and care, but if they aren’t equitably available to everyone, existing disparities will only grow.
Those disparities are many when it comes to cancer. Plainly speaking, Black people are more likely to get cancer and more likely to die from it than members of any other racial/ethnic group. As a result of decades of structural racism, people of color experience lower socioeconomic status that causes barriers to cancer prevention, detection and treatment. With chronically inadequate health insurance and difficulties accessing hospitals and health centers, they have the lowest cancer screening rates, which leads to their disease being diagnosed in later stages, when therapies are less effective.
One way to counter these trends is to take lifesaving cancer screenings out of the clinic and into the community. Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center (ACC) has shown just how effective this “decentralization” strategy is through recent pilot programs that built bridges to screening for two of the most common and easily identifiable cancers: colorectal and breast.
The disease can be prevented with routine colonoscopies, but the procedure presents patients with potentially insurmountable challenges — completing the required prep, taking a day off work or securing childcare, and finding transportation, as well as someone to escort them home after anesthesia.
To mitigate these barriers, in 2020, we partnered with Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in North Philadelphia to distribute simple testing kits that use a stool sample, collected by individuals at their homes and returned to the church, to detect the presence of blood, which can be a signal of colon polyps or cancer. Across five drive-through/walk-through events, 251 people took collection kits, and 202 of them returned them — a rate of more than 80%. Those who tested positive received navigation through getting colonoscopies, including help to obtain funding for associated costs.
Additionally, two separate home screening outreach initiatives enabled us to reach hundreds of previously unscreened patients. One initiative used data from electronic health records to send test kits to patients due for screening, and the other enabled listeners of WURD, Philadelphia’s African American-owned and -operated talk radio station, to register online to receive a kit.
To continue this trajectory, the ACC has been expanding our list of colon cancer screening partners. We’ve held recent events with the Philadelphia Housing Authority and the African Family Health Organization, and we are exploring relationships with several Black barbershops and beauty salons in West Philadelphia, which have been strong partners for years in our other health promotion efforts for identification and care for conditions like high blood pressure.
A similarly community-oriented pilot effort boosted breast cancer screening among Black women, whose cancer is often diagnosed later than white women’s and who die from breast cancer more than any other cancer. Since 2014, the Penn Medicine Breast Health Initiative has provided thousands of uninsured and under-insured women with free mammograms and breast diagnostic services. However, as we know, not all patients can get to the clinic. To reach more underserved women, we took a Siemens Healthineers mobile mammography unit into predominantly Black neighborhoods in North and West Philadelphia to offer free 3D mammograms, whether patients had insurance or not. Navigators supported those who had a positive finding by securing follow-up imaging and interventions.
Like the colon cancer screening kit distribution efforts, the mammography van pilot enabled so many patients to get the screening they needed that we’re now in the process of making mobile mammography a permanent ACC program. We expect our own unit to be completed and fully operational by the end of 2023 so as many local women as possible can obtain breast health services without having to leave their neighborhoods.
Cancer screening disparities are not the only gaps we must work harder to close. The same social determinants of health that keep Black patients from accessing cancer screening and care also prevent them from enrolling in clinical trials — and their historically low participation means they miss out on some of the most advanced treatments.
Beyond issues of accessibility, medical research has a troublesome history of exploiting Black Americans, from the infamous Tuskegee study that left hundreds of Black men with syphilis untreated, to the case of Henrietta Lacks, whose cancerous cells were taken and shared around the world without her permission. Black patients are therefore often wary of trial participation, and physicians must prioritize overcoming these understandable issues of trust by demonstrating that research institutions are trustworthy.
To improve Black patients’ access to and interest in clinical trials, the ACC recently completed a five-year community outreach and engagement study that reached more than 10,000 individuals through marketing campaigns tailored to minority cultures; educational forums and wellness events at organizations in Black communities; partnerships with Lyft and Ride Health to reduce transportation barriers; and patient education efforts by nurse navigators versed in cancer and clinical trials. By the end of this project, the number of Black patients in our cancer clinical trials had doubled.
Recognizing the value of peer counseling, we also piloted a Cancer Clinical Trials Community Ambassador Program through which we trained a cohort of Black cancer survivors and caregivers on how to engage their networks in conversations about the importance of clinical trial research. We also collaborated with the Lazarex Cancer Foundation to implement a first-of-its-kind effort to reimburse trial participants for travel-related expenses while also enhancing outreach and educational programs.
Racial disparities in cancer are very real, but so is the ability to do something about them. And exercising that ability is more urgent now than ever before. The COVID-19 pandemic worsened health care barriers, drastically reducing already-low cancer screening rates. Over the next decade we expect to see 10,000 more cases of cancer every year from the delays in cancer screenings caused by the pandemic — and the burden is going to fall disproportionately on Black individuals.
Closing health care gaps requires meeting patients where they are, rather than leaving them to navigate a complex system on their own without adequate resources and support. Going forward, I hope to see institutions nationwide embrace a more decentralized model of cancer screening and focused efforts to include Black Americans in clinical trials that could extend or save their lives. Now is the time to curb the surge of cancers that’s poised to overwhelm communities that have suffered long enough.
