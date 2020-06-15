CLEMSON, S.C. — Members of the Clemson University football team led hundreds of demonstrators on the school’s campus Saturday as they marched for equality and against police brutality toward African Americans.

The demonstration included a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time prosecutors say George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee before he died last month.

“This is a historic time, and a challenging time,” head football coach Dabo Swinney told the crowd during a speech. “But as I tell my team all the time, challenge is what creates change. … Black lives more than matter — black lives significantly matter and equally matter. For far too long that has not been the case for the black community.”

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

The protest was organized by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, linebacker Mike Jones Jr., wide receiver Cornell Powell and running back Darien Rencher, according to news outlets.

The team won the College Football Playoff championship in 2019.

The march came a day after Clemson trustees voted to rename its honors college, stripping from the program the name of former vice president and slavery proponent John C. Calhoun.

Prior to the administrators’ vote, an online petition by students calling for the name to be changed drew more than 20,000 signatures. Clemson football alumni and onetime Houston Texans teammates DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson voiced support for the petition on social media.

The university’s board also publicly requested permission from the state legislature to change the name of Tillman Hall back to its original name, the Main building. The iconic campus building currently honors “Pitchfork” Ben Tillman, the governor and U.S. senator who used virulent racism to dominate South Carolina politics after Reconstruction.

Other than removing the confederate flag from statehouse grounds after a deadly attack on nine black Charleston church members in 2015, lawmakers have refused to take up any major changes of Confederate monuments. Change requires a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate.

Trustees cited the recent death of Floyd in Minneapolis, which has spurred protests over racial injustice and police brutality across the country, as an impetus for the renaming. The honors program will now be called the “Clemson University Honors College.”

Calhoun, who was born in South Carolina, declared slavery a “positive good” on the U.S. Senate floor in 1837. Tillman led a white mob in 1876 that killed several black men in Hamburg, an Aiken County town where freed slaves had settled.

Following recent protests over racial injustice and police brutality, activists have renewed calls to remove monuments and rename buildings honoring the Confederacy, slavery and white supremacy across the state.

Clemson’s honors college was established in 1962 and named after Calhoun in 1981, and the university maintains Calhoun’s plantation home Fort Hill on campus.

Earlier attempts to rename the college have stalled. But in the week before Clemson trustees convened, an online petition by students calling for university administrators to support a name change drew more than 20,000 signatures.

Student, faculty and alumni organizers said Friday they were elated by the board’s decision, but emphasized that the symbolic act needed to lead to material changes for black students and other students of color.

“This needs to be the beginning of a much better, much more inclusive, much more diverse Clemson,” said Roann Abdeladl, a junior health sciences major.

After the Confederate flag was removed from statehouse grounds in 2015, South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas said his chamber would take up no more requests to alter or remove monuments under the Heritage Act, which requires a two-thirds vote to change the name of a historical building or move a monument.

But the Heritage Act, passed in 2000, has yet to be challenged in court. The law doesn’t include an explicit penalty if a local government chooses to act without the General Assembly’s approval.

In Clemson’s case, the renaming of the Honors College is not subject to the law as no building is named for it, a university spokesman told the Greenville News.