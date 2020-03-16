Clementine Carroll, a former deputy executive director for Philadelphia Opportunities Industrialization Center, died on Tuesday, March 11, 2020, at the Foulkeways retirement community in Gwynedd. She was 93.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1927 in Philadelphia to the late Mary Madeline Madison. She was educated in the Philadelphia school system and baptized at the age of 16 by Rev. Jeremiah A. Wright Sr.
She married Norman T. Matlock in 1947 and one son was born to their union.
Carroll worked for more than 14 years for the U.S. Navy Aviation Supply Office, reaching the position of statistical draftsman, the only job of its kind on the compound at the time. She was proud that her work went directly to the admiral of ASO. She was later employed by Philadelphia OIC for more than 25 years, beginning as office manager at the West Branch shortly after its founding by Rev. Leon Sullivan.
Carroll ended her career at OIC as deputy executive director and is on their Wall of Fame. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration at the age of 50.
Carroll dedicated much of her life to encouraging others to get their education, not only at OIC but also in her more than 10 years of employment at the Willingboro School District, where she retired as GED testing coordinator at the Adult High School.
Quite active politically, Carroll ran for the Willingboro Township Council in 1980 and co-founded the Burlington Chapter of the National Congress of Black Women, founded by the late Shirley Chisholm. She was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and charter member of the Pi Mu Omega Chapter in Willingboro, New Jersey.
Carroll, a breast cancer survivor, volunteered with the American Cancer Society’s Reach to Recovery for 25 years. She was a deeply religious woman who enjoyed singing in the choirs of the various churches of which she was a member throughout the years, including Grace Baptist, House of Prayer, St. Thomas Episcopal in Philadelphia; Tabernacle Baptist in Burlington, New Jersey and Bethlehem Baptist in Ambler. She worked on church committees and taught Sunday school until her failing health did not allow it.
She is survived by: her son, Norman (Suzanne): granddaughter, Ayanna Matlock; brothers, Donald Carroll (Delores) and Earl Madison; cousin, Richard Carroll (Ruth); two great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held March 23 at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 712 Penllyn Pike, Spring House.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to Foulkeways (Assistance Fund A), 1120 Meetinghouse Rd, Gwynedd, PA 19436.
Beckett-Brown & Hodges Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
