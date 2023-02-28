The city of Philadelphia will receive a $1.8 million grant to study how to reconnect Chinatown across I-676, the Vine Street Expressway.
The city will explore the feasibility of constructing a cap to reconnect Chinatown to restore community connectivity, support sustainable transit options, and improve community quality of life, the U.S. Transportation Department said in announcing the grant.
The grant will pay for community capacity building and engagement, planning and feasibility activities, preliminary engineering and design studies that support the environmental review, and the development of an Equitable Outcomes Action Plan.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $4 million.
Founded in 1871, Philadelphia’s Chinatown grew steadily to consist of a vibrant, family-oriented community with churches, businesses and other social and cultural institutions.
But in the 1960s, construction on the six-lane Vine Street Expressway cut through central Chinatown. The grant announcement said the interstate’s construction has led to persistent quality-of-life challenges for the neighborhood: Chinatown’s current poverty rate is 32%.
"The City of Philadelphia recognizes the harm done by the creation of this facility and provides a detailed plan for engaging with community members throughout the project, along with current partnerships with community groups, government bodies, and local businesses," the announcement said.
