City leaders are encouraging thousands of Philadelphia residents to apply for the federal earned income tax credit.
The city's annual "You Earned It Campaign" seeks to increase EITC awareness and dispel the misconception that filing is complex and costly.
While more than 200,000 Philadelphians are eligible for the credit, more than 45,000 residents don’t apply, leaving more than $113 million in tax credits unclaimed.
“We are working hard to make sure residents of Philadelphia receive what could be thousands of extra dollars in tax refunds through the federal Earned Income Tax Credit,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a news release.
“Philadelphians who qualify for the federal EITC work hard; and many of them struggle to make ends meet, support and provide a quality life for their loved ones. That’s why receiving this credit is so crucial,” the release added.
The average federal EITC refund in Philadelphia is $2,500, and the maximum benefit is $6,557. The credit is designed to support working people who have low to moderate annual incomes.
Three nonprofits will assist the city in helping eligible Philadelphians with tax preparation services. They include Campaign for Working Families, which helps working families and individuals achieve economic empowerment; Ceiba and PathWays PA, a provider of residential- and community-based services for women, children and families.
“We’re working with well-established community leaders and organizations to provide information, as well as 27 free tax filing locations in neighborhoods throughout Philadelphia that provide flexible hours, translation services, IRS-certifed preparers, and access to additional city services,” said Revenue Commissioner Frank Breslin.
The filing deadline for the 2019 EITC is April 15, when state and federal tax returns must be submitted. Eligible taxpayers can also still file or amend returns for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 EITC if they haven’t already.
To qualify, residents must have income that range between $15,570 and $55,972, depending on whether a person is filing as single, head of household or married filing jointly. They also must be between the ages of 25 to 65 or have a qualifying child, and have a valid Social Security number.
For a list of locations offering tax preparation through the city’s program, visit www.youearneditphilly.com or call 215-686-9200.
