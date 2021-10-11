Biden attends wedding of nephew, ex-Real Housewife
President Joe Biden attended his nephew’s wedding in Pennsylvania on Monday before returning to Washington for the week.
The president and his wife, Jill Biden, attended the wedding of Cuffe Owens, the son of Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens, to Meghan O’Toole King. King is a former cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” while Owens is an attorney.
The event was held at Biden Owens’ home.
King shared a photo of the two on Instagram in September, writing “meet my man.”
Joe Biden had a quiet weekend in Wilmington, Delaware, visiting church early Sunday but otherwise keeping to his home.
King was previously married to retired MLB player Jim Edmonds.
Sentence thrown out in newborn’s death
An appeals court has thrown out the life-without-parole sentence imposed on a western Pennsylvania woman in the murder of her newborn baby 17 years ago.
The Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled that now-44-year-old Jessica Rizor’s attorney erred in not advising her to take a plea deal that would have allowed her to get out of prison in as little as 5½ years, PennLive.com reported.
Rizor was convicted in a Washington County trial of first-degree murder, concealing the death of a child and abuse of a corpse.
Authorities said Rizor gave birth in November 2004 in the bathroom of the home she shared with her mother and then-husband. Prosecutors alleged that her husband found the baby in the garbage after Rizor told him to take out a trash bag.
Rizor told investigators that she didn’t know she was pregnant and believed the child was stillborn. She was charged with murder after an autopsy concluded that the baby was born alive but suffocated in the trash bag.
Rizor’s attorneys argued that she had mental problems. The plea agreement she turned down called for her to plead guilty but mentally ill to third-degree murder in exchange for a prison sentence of 5½ to 30 years. The latest decision means Rizor can opt for a new trial or try to negotiate another plea agreement that might result in prompt release from prison.
Pennsylvania state-owned
university enrollment drops
Total enrollment at Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities has declined to the lowest level in decades, according to data released Monday.
The State System of Higher Education figures indicate loss of another 5,000-plus students this fall, dropping the universities’ total enrollment below 89,000 students — a level not seen in more than three decades, dating nearly to its founding, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
PennLive.com reported that the percentage drop in enrollment was the highest in well over two decades. System officials earlier warned that the 2021-22 year would be a “very challenging” one for enrollment, citing factors such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
