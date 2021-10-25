Diversity among city
professionals not adding upThe city’s exempt workforce does not reflect Philadelphia’s diversity, a review from the Office of the City Controller said.
Each year, the office releases an annual review of the diversity of the City of Philadelphia’s exempt workforce. For this report, the office assessed departmental diversity for about 4,800 exempt employees, salaried professions, including new hires and new hires with salaries of at least $90,000 in fiscal year 2020.
Philadelphia’s population is about 65.6% diverse (Black or African American: 38.3%; Hispanic: 14.9%; Asian: 8.3%; Other: 4.1%.) However, diverse employees accounted for just 45.8% of the overall exempt workforce in FY20.
“The trends in new hires our office identified raises questions about whether the City’s diverse hiring guidelines are working as intended,” Controller Rhynhart said.
Kellogg offers to restart talks with strikers
OMAHA, Neb. — The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table.
The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said Monday that it sent a message to the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers offering to resume contract talks. The workers have been on strike since Oct. 5.
The strike covers four plants that make all the company’s well-known brands of cereal, including Fruit Loops and Frosted Flakes. The plants are in Battle Creek; Omaha; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee. The company said it has resumed production at all four cereal plants with outside workers and salaried employees, so it’s not clear how the strike will affect cereal supplies.
Cyclone hit Northeast with heavy rain, winds
Just 48 hours after a bomb cyclone over the Pacific Ocean drove a record-setting rainstorm into the West Coast, a new one will form off the East Coast, walloping the Northeast with excessive rainfall and strong winds Tuesday into Wednesday.
Bomb cyclones are storms that intensify at breakneck speed, often over the ocean, and can produce serious impacts when they intercept land areas.
The rain could cause areas of flooding in Philadelphia, New York and Boston, while winds may be strong enough to topple trees and cause power outages in eastern New England.
This particular storm will begin to take shape Monday evening when a zone of low pressure over the Ohio Valley, the same one that triggered damaging tornadoes in Missouri and Illinois on Sunday, begins to transfer its energy to a new low pressure center developing east of North Carolina. By Tuesday morning, it will be rapidly gaining strength and unleashing heavy rain from the eastern Delmarva Peninsula to New York City.
It’s forecast to peak in intensity Tuesday afternoon and evening, when it’s east of Long Island and dumping wind-swept rain from central New Jersey to southeast
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.