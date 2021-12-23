Court explains overruling governor’s mask mandate
The state Supreme Court on Thursday released its rationale for why it ruled that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration had no legal authority to require masks in Pennsylvania’s schools and child care centers, even amid a pandemic and surging cases of COVID-19.
The Democratic-majority court ruled 6-0 on Dec. 10, immediately ending the statewide mask mandate, except in school districts that still required them. Justice Thomas Saylor did not participate in the decision.
The justices’ 58-page opinion released Thursday does not discuss whether school districts have the legal authority to require masks.
But the justices wrote that the Republican-controlled Legislature’s move in June to end Wolf’s COVID-19 emergency disaster declaration also eliminated any legal justification for a school mask mandate.
The justices note that state law gives the Department of Health broad authority to protect public health, but it doesn’t permit the department “to act by whim or fiat in all matters concerning disease” without specific regulations that empower a mask mandate, they wrote.
State to pay $53M for deaths at veteran’s homesNew Jersey will pay about $53 million to settle claims that the state’s negligence contributed to the deaths of more than 100 veterans at state-run homes during the coronavirus pandemic, attorneys representing the bulk of the claimants said Thursday.
The settlement reached this week involved the families of 119 residents of veterans homes in Paramus and Menlo Park, according to attorney Paul da Costa. Da Costa’s firm represented 72 of the claimants, who will receive about $32 million in total. The families had filed notices of intent to sue but hadn’t yet formally filed lawsuits, da Costa said.
“This settlement of course does not replace their lost loved ones who served their countries honorably, but it certainly represents a good measure of civil justice,” da Costa said. “My clients do take satisfaction in the fact that there has been a resolution that they believe gives a voice to their lost loved ones.”
More than 200 residents of the homes have died during the pandemic. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration came under criticism in April 2020 when it directed veterans homes not to turn away patients who had tested positive, an order that was later rescinded.
In October 2020, the Justice Department sent a letter to Murphy questioning its nursing home death count and announced it was launching a formal investigation of the state’s veterans homes after receiving what it described as incomplete answers to an earlier request for data.
Messages seeking comment on the settlement were left Thursday with Murphy’s office and with the state attorney general’s office.
—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
