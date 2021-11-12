Outlaw shortlisted for NYC police chief?
According to recent New York news media reports Eric Adams, the Democratic candidate for mayor in overwhelmingly Democratic New York, is looking to hire Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw as police commissioner.
According to The Daily News, Adams “is casting a wide net” and might consider shaking up the NYPD with the appointment of an outsider.
The Daily News cited three women “who are believed to be the non NYPD candidates under consideration.” They include former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Philadelphia’s Outlaw.
“Commissioner Outlaw has not been approached about a position with the NYPD,” wrote Officer Tanya Little of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Office of Media Relations/Public Affairs.
According to Officer Little, Outlaw’s “focus remains on leading the Philadelphia Police Department while making Philadelphia a safer city in which to live, work, and play.”
Woman sues over slot game payout
A Pennsylvania woman is suing the manufacturer of a popular online slots game, claiming it wrongly refused to pay her a $100,000 jackpot due to “a bug” in the product.
New Jersey regulators revealed Friday that 14 gamblers, including Lisa Piluso of Yardley, Pennsylvania, have filed the same complaint against the company, saying they were told they won far more than the manufacturer said they were actually entitled to.
Piluso said Las Vegas-based American Gaming Systems offered her only $280, but later upped the offer to $1,000 and filed suit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Camden.
— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
