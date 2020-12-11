Comcast extends COVID support for customers

Comcast has announced that it will extend its commitments to help people connect to the Internet during the COVID-19 pandemic as millions continue to stay home while many workplaces and schools operate virtually.

Comcast will continue to provide free Internet service for the first 60 days for new Internet Essentials customers, and free access to more than 1.5 million public Xfinity WiFi hotspots through June 30, 2021

These commitments are part of Comcast’s comprehensive efforts to help families and individuals stay connected, and to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wolf reports second negative virus testHARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday he has tested negative for the coronavirus a second time since testing positive earlier in the week.

Wolf tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 on Tuesday. He has said he felt no symptoms and appeared at a virtual news conference on Thursday to announce new pandemic restrictions.

“It appears my positive test ... came at the end of the course of the virus,” Wolf said Friday on Twitter.

Wolf, a Democrat, said he will continue to work from his home in Mount Wolf, near York, following federal and state health guidelines for asymptomatic cases. His wife, Frances Wolf, has tested negative and is quarantining with him.

Wolf learned of his diagnosis after a routine, weekly surveillance test at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, where he had been working.

The virus test administered to him was a type of sensitive laboratory test “considered the gold standard among tests for COVID-19,” said Dr. Sharon Watkins, State Epidemiologist with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

She said the two consecutive negative tests since his positive test mean it’s possible that Wolf “was at the end of his infectious period when the first test was conducted.”

Philadelphia installs devices to count bikes in bike lanes

Officials on Friday announced the city has installed electronic devices to count the number of bicycles using a bike lane.

The permanent bike counters were placed on Spruce and Pine streets, near 12th Street.

“Unlike the other permanent counters on our region’s trails, these in-street counters are the first of their kind in a bike lane on a city street,” said Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Barry Seymour. “This is a great new source of data because we’re able to monitor the levels of biking on each street, 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year.”

Officials said there has been an increase in bike ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic as more Philadelphians seek ways to safely travel and get exercise while socially distancing.

With the unexpected shifts in travel patterns, planners will be able to see how trends change over time, officials said.

