Boy, 10, finds gun in church, shoots grandma, police say

UNIONTOWN — A 10-year-old accidentally shot his grandmother after getting a gun in a western Pennsylvania church, police said.

According to authorities, the boy obtained the weapon after breaking into a lockbox inside the Solid Rock Ministry Church on Thursday night.

Police said the child began firing the weapon outside the church while people were inside.

“I don’t think he realized the severity of what he had in his hand and the grandmother was going out to stop him as he was shooting into the church building and that’s whenever she got shot,” Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik told WTAE-TV.

The grandmother was shot twice and police said she was expected to survive.

Authorities were expected to file charges against the child.

Murphy names head of panel to set up legal weed

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday named his associate counsel to lead the commission that will oversee the state’s new recreational marijuana marketplace.

Dianna Houenou, legal counsel to Murphy’s administration, will chair the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. Before working in Murphy’s administration, Houenou was policy counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union in New Jersey.

On Tuesday, New Jersey voters approved a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and older. The amendment goes into effect at the start of next year and calls for state regulators to set up a marketplace for the legal sale of the drug.

Armed men arrested near Philly vote counting location

Two men armed with loaded handguns were arrested Thursday near the Philadelphia convention center where an ongoing vote count could decide the presidential election, police said.

Joshua Macias, 42, and Antonio LaMotta, 61, traveled from the Virginia Beach, Virginia, area in a Hummer and did not have permits to carry the weapons in Pennsylvania, police said.

They were arrested after the FBI in Virginia relayed a tip about their plans to Philadelphia police. Officers stopped the men on the street about a block away from the vehicle, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Macias had a .40-caliber Beretta handgun inside his jacket, LaMotta had a 9mm Beretta in a holster and an AR-style rifle and ammunition were found inside the vehicle, Outlaw said.

A silver Hummer with Virginia license plates was parked Friday at the location where police say they found the men. It was adorned with an American flag and a window sticker for the right-wing conspiracy theory QAnon.

Macias and LaMotta, both of Chesapeake, Virginia, remained in police custody on Friday and were awaiting arraignment on state weapons charges.

Compiled From Tribune Wire Services