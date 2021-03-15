Lawmakers launch new push for child sex abuse lawsuit window
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday launched a rarely used emergency process to amend the state constitution, advancing a proposal that would give victims of child sexual abuse a 2-year window to file otherwise outdated civil lawsuits.
The House Judiciary Committee voted for the amendment, drafted because the Department of State under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf failed to make the required advertisement of a different version of the amendment that had passed both legislative chambers. It was sent to the full House for its consideration.
The bill says failure to advertise the previous amendment frustrates the constitutional process, denies people the ability to express their will by amending the state constitution, and “threatens the very nature” of Pennsylvania's republican form of government.
An emergency amendment must pass by a two-thirds approval vote. Its main sponsor says it requires legislative approval in the coming two weeks if it has any chance to make the May 18 primary ballot as a referendum.
AG: Gun show promoter to bar 'ghost gun' assembly kit sales
PHILADELPHIA — The attorney general of Pennsylvania says the largest gun show promoter in the commonwealth has agreed to bar sale of do-it-yourself firearms assembly kits that officials say produce untraceable “ghost guns" increasingly popular among criminals.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday the agreement with Eagle Arms Productions is the first his office is aware of in the nation to curb the sale of such “80% receiver kits" long popular among hobbyists and firearms enthusiasts. An Eagle Arms representative confirmed the agreement but declined further comment.
Last week, the attorney general announced the seizure of 10 such weapons and do-it-yourself kits in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.
Cheerleader's mom accused of making 'deepfakes' of rivals
DOYLESTOWN — A Pennsylvania woman is accused of doctoring photos and video of her daughter's cheerleading rivals to try to get them kicked off the squad, officials said.
The Bucks County District Attorney's Office last week charged Raffaela Spone, 50, with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.
Spone manipulated photos from social media of three girls on the Victory Vipers cheerleading squad in Chalfont to make it appear they were drinking, smoking and even nude, investigators said.
Spone’s attorney, Robert Birch, told WPVI-TV he can’t comment because he said the DA hasn’t presented any evidence.
The cheerleading team expressed sympathy for the families involved and said the team has a “very strict anti-bullying policy.”
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
