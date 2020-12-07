Trump campaign appeals another ballot case in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG — President Donald Trump’s campaign continues to press lawsuits over Pennsylvania’s election, appealing another case it lost to the state Supreme Court, this time over fewer than 2,000 ballots in Bucks County.

Meanwhile, nine state Republican lawmakers filed another lawsuit in state courts Monday, citing perceived irregularities or complaints over mail-in voting procedures, and asking the court to prevent Pennsylvania from casting its electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

The Trump campaign’s appeal, filed Friday, is one of at least five pending cases in which Trump or Republicans are trying to throw out certain ballots or trying to upend Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania over Trump by more than 80,000 votes.

The Bucks County case involves 1,995 mail-in ballots in which voters failed to handwrite their name, address or date on the outside ballot-return envelope, or enclosed their ballot in an inner unmarked secrecy envelope that became unsealed.

New Jersey certifies vote

showing Joe Biden’s victory

TRENTON, N.J. — Joe Biden is officially the winner in New Jersey’s presidential contest.

Secretary of State Tahesha Way and the Board of State Canvassers certified New Jersey’s vote on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Murphy, a Democrat, said he would sign a certificate of ascertainment later Monday.

The president-elect won New Jersey’s 14 electoral votes 57% to 41% over GOP President Donald Trump.

The state’s presidential electors are set to meet Dec. 14 to cast their votes for Biden.

N.J. annual black bear hunt resumes,

now with firearms

TRENTON, N.J. — The second segment of New Jersey’s annual black bear hunt resumed Monday, with hunters in parts of eight counties returning to the woods at dawn.

Hunters are permitted to use firearms during the final part of the hunt, which runs until Saturday. However, the season will be extended by four days if the bear harvest “does not meet a minimum of 20% of bears tagged.”

Hunters using archery and muzzleloaders killed 336 bears during the first segment of this year’s hunt between Oct. 12 and Oct. 17. Most of the bruins were bagged in Sussex County.

Bear hunting also is permitted in parts of Morris, Warren, Passaic, Bergen, Hunterdon, Somerset and Mercer counties.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services

Gov. Phil Murphy has vowed to end the hunt next year. The Democrat signed an executive order in 2018 that barred bear hunting in state parks, forests and recreation areas.

