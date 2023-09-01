Unions endorse Working Families Party Council-at-Large candidates
More than a half dozen unions are supporting Working Families Party candidates Kendra Brooks and Nicholas O’Rourke in their bid to win two seats reserved for minority parties in the City Council-at-Large race.
The election is on Nov. 7.
The unions supporting them are: American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) District Council 33; American Federation of Teachers (AFT), Local 2026; Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals; Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT); Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare PA; Unite HERE and the Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP.)
Brooks and O’Rourke are running against five Republicans, including Frank Cristinzo, Gary Grisafi, Jim Hasher, Mary Jane Kelly and Drew Murray. In 2019, Brooks was the first Working Families Party Candidate to win a seat in Council. Seven seats go to the top vote getter with two seats reserved for minority parties, which have traditionally been won by Republicans.
— Stephen Williams
Mayor Kenney notes eighth year of city’s PHLpreK programIn celebration of the start of a new PHLpreK program year, students at a North Philadelphia early education center will start their first day with a visit from Mayor Jim Kenney.
The mayor is scheduled to meet students at an early learning center in Hunting Park on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m.
It is one of 227 locations where families can enroll in the city’s free, quality pre-K for three- and four-year-old children.
This year, PHLpreK is launching with more providers and more seats than any time since its inception in 2017. With 950 seats added, the program is ready to serve 5,250 students throughout the city.
“Philadelphia families understand that quality pre-K and child care programs promote healthy growth and development, and prepare children for success in school,” Kenney said.
This program year marks the eighth for PHLpreK, which has served more than 16,000 young learners since its first day in January 2017.
Man convicted of killing girlfriend in Pa. escapes prisonWEST CHESTER — A man convicted last month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend escaped Thursday from a suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying.
Danelo Cavalcante, 34, eluded guards at the Chester County Prison in West Chester before 9 a.m., and was seen nearly an hour later walking on a road near the prison, authorities said.
A jury took just 15 minutes to convict Cavalcante of killing Deborah Brandao, his girlfriend of two years, in front of her children at her home in Schuylkill Township in April 2021. Prosecutors said he was angry that she planned to disclose the charges in Brazil. They stem from a 2017 slaying according to Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan.
Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison Aug. 22 and was awaiting a transfer to a state prison in Pennsylvania.
Authorities described him as 5 feet (1.5 meters) tall and 120 pounds (54 kilograms). He has curly black hair and a closely-cropped beard and mustache, according to a photo the county released.
Residents within a 6-mile (10-kilometer) radius of the prison have been notified, Ryan said.
— The Associated Press
Students with disabilities in Pa. will get more time in schoolHARRISBURG — Students with disabilities in Pennsylvania will now receive free support through the public education system for an additional year beyond what current policy dictates.
Under a settlement announced Thursday, the state’s Department of Education will change its policy to allow students with disabilities to continue in K-12 public education until they turn 22. Previously, students would age out of the program at the end of the school year during which they turned 21.
Students who turned 21 during the 2022-23 school year and were considered to have aged out will also have the option to re-enroll in public school this year, according to the settlement.
The new policy takes effect Sept. 5 and will continue offering students support services to help them transition into adulthood, as well as supports such as speech therapy and occupational therapy. Each year, there are about 17,000 special education students in Pennsylvania between the ages of 18-21 — approximately 300 of whom are 21 — according to the attorneys that filed the case.
Lawyers representing a 19-year-old student and his family filed a federal class action suit in July. It argued that the state’s policy failed to comply with the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which states that services should continue until a student receives a diploma, or turns 22.
The student — who has multiple disabilities and receives occupational therapy, speech therapy and transition services — would have aged out of the program in the summer of 2025, following his 21st birthday in February. Under the new policy, he will be able to receive support until February 2026, adding six months of additional time to access the free services.
— The Associated Press
