Philadelphia man charged in fire set during May unrest
A Philadelphia man faces arson charges related to a fire set during the unrest that followed the first night of protests against police brutality sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police in May.
Derrick Weatherbe, 29, made his first appearance in federal court Friday to face a charge of malicious damage by means of fire at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in West Philadelphia. A message left with an attorney retained by Weatherbe was not returned.
Authorities say security camera footage from the Lowe’s showed a man investigators allege was Weatherbe pick up a utility lighter and lighter fluid when he enters the store. The footage later shows the same man carrying those items to the middle of the store where the fire was set and a flash of light can be seen about two minutes later.
Federal investigators said the charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.
Man charged with robbing postal workers in city
A Philadelphia man has been charged with robbing postal service workers and kidnapping after police say he forced a postal worker into a mail truck and made her drive him around at gunpoint before he fled with several packages.
James Chandler, 54, was ordered to be detained until trial during a federal court hearing Friday. A phone message left with attorneys at the Defender Association of Philadelphia was not returned.
The indictment alleges that Chandler robbed two uniformed postal workers in separate incidents on Jan. 11 and Feb. 4. During both incidents, he used a replica handgun to force the employees into their trucks and stole packages.
The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.