Pennsylvania trooper kills man in domestic dispute
EASTON — A Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic dispute over the weekend, authorities said.
Police were called Sunday afternoon to a home in Williams Township, near Easton, by a distraught, screaming woman, according to Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
A trooper got to the home five minutes later and encountered a 55-year-old man who was acting erratically, Houck said. The trooper shot him twice outside the home, killing him, according to state police.
State police said in a news release that the shooting took place after a "confrontation," but did not provide other details or say whether the man was armed.
The man's name wasn't immediately released. The woman was unharmed.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Pickup, tractor-trailer crash kills brother, sister
EAST PETERSBURG — A pickup truck and a tractor-trailer collided on a Pennsylvania road over the weekend, killing a brother and sister, authorities said.
The vehicles burst into flames after the crash on Route 72 in East Petersburg shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, LNP newspaper reported.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police said rescue crews arrived to find the Mount Joy siblings, 21-year-old Brandie Kaspar and 18-year-old Leonard Kaspar, dead inside the pickup truck. The truck driver was evaluated at the scene and released from medical care.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
N.J. indoor mask mandate for vaccinated ends Friday
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey will lift its indoor mask mandate for people vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning on Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.
The announcement comes about a week after Murphy, a Democrat, rejected similar mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying he wanted "more time on the clock" for people to get vaccinated.
Also on Friday, the state is lifting the requirement for maintaining 6 feet at all indoor and outdoor businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, gyms and casinos.
New Jersey had been an outlier, with neighboring Delaware, New York and Pennsylvania aligning with the CDC soon after its advice came out.
The state's vaccination rates have been climbing, with Murphy pledging to fully inoculate 70% of the population by June 30.
Murphy faced a torrent of criticism over the delay, especially from Republicans who are hoping to defeat him in November as he seeks reelection to a second term.
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli pointed to daily deaths still in the double digits and the daily infection rate hovering above lows seen last summer as rationales for continuing the mask mandate.
Masks will also still be required in schools, child care centers and summer camps.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
