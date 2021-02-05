May referendum set on disaster emergency limits
HARRISBURG — A divided state House on Friday gave lawmakers’ final OK to put on the May 18 ballot a constitutional amendment limiting governors’ powers during a disaster emergency.
State representatives voted 116-86 for the Republican-backed proposal that would end emergency disaster declarations after 21 days, unless lawmakers approve an extension through a majority vote.
It would also explicitly give lawmakers, with a two-thirds majority vote, the capacity to end a disaster declaration without the governor’s signature.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s first COVID-19 pandemic emergency order was issued in March for 90 days, the maximum allowed, and he has since extended it repeatedly.
Courts have repeatedly backed Wolf’s use of those powers during the pandemic.
Prosecutor charged with sex assault vows to stay in officeTOWANDA — A Pennsylvania district attorney vowed Friday to remain in office while he fights sexual assault charges, maintaining his innocence and complaining that he was handcuffed and “paraded in front of television cameras” by the state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman, who took office a year ago, was charged with sexually assaulting women who were his clients in criminal and child custody cases when he worked as a defense attorney.
The accusers told a grand jury that he groped them, sought nude photos, and pressured or forced them into sexual acts, sometimes on his office desk.
In a statement emailed Friday from his Bradford County government address, Salsman cast the accusations as “vicious lies” and pledged to “vigorously defending myself against these false allegations.”
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.