No charges in Pennsylvania discarded-ballots case
HARRISBURG — No criminal charges will be filed against a former temporary elections worker authorities have said mistakenly discarded nine military ballots ahead of the November presidential election, a federal prosecutor announced Friday.
Officials have previously blamed the decision to toss out the ballots on an unidentified and improperly trained contract worker who had been handling mail-in ballots for the county for two days. The ballots were later retrieved from the trash and were counted with other mailed ballots after the Nov. 3 election.
“After a thorough investigation conducted by the FBI and prosecutors from my office, we have determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove criminal intent on the part of the person who discarded the ballots,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said in a news release.
President Donald Trump repeatedly brought up the nine ballots as he pressed groundless claims of election fraud. Brandler’s predecessor, Dave Freed, has said seven of the ballots were cast for Trump. The other two had been resealed.
The unidentified worker was fired.
Campbell’s to close Georgia
snack plant, laying off 326
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Campbell’s Soup Co. is closing a snack food plant in Georgia in 2022, laying off 326 people.
New Jersey-based Campbell’s told WTVM-TV that the closure comes after a review of the snack division’s manufacturing operations. The plant makes candy, crackers, cookies, nuts and snack bars.
The plant has operated in Columbus for 94 years, previously under the Snyder’s-Lance and Tom’s names, before Campbell’s bought Snyder’s-Lance in 2018. Campbell’s Snacks Executive Vice President Valerie Oswalt said the plant’s age made it difficult to retrofit. That and reduced consumer demand for its products led to the closure decision.
Campbell’s says it is planning on phasing out production of candy under the Lance brand and will shift production of Lance, Emerald and Late July snacks to other plants.
