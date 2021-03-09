Four big counties unhappy over vaccine share
HARRISBURG — Four of Pennsylvania’s seven most heavily populated counties are airing their unhappiness over the size of their allotment of coronavirus vaccines, saying Monday that a meeting with Gov. Tom Wolf’s top health official did not resolve their concerns.
Leaders of Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties — home to more than 2.5 million people — called a Sunday meeting with acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam “disappointing and frustrating.”
They say less-populated counties in Pennsylvania have received disproportionately bigger allotments of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and that their smaller-than-expected allotments have led to long waiting lists, cancellation of second-dose appointments and frustration and anger among residents.
Wolf’s Department of Health said Monday that the overriding problem with distributing the vaccine is that there is not enough to meet demand and that there has been no intentional shortchanging of any particular county.
Governments in Pa. to get $13B in virus relief bill
HARRISBURG — State, county and city governments in Pennsylvania will receive about $13 billion from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package making its way through Congress, a huge sum of money at a time when the state is projecting a multibillion-dollar deficit.
The state’s share of that will be about $7.3 billion while the other $5.7 billion will go to local governments, officials with the Independent Fiscal Office told the Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday.
Governments can use the money to pay for costs associated with responding to the pandemic or to backfill revenue losses inflicted by the pandemic’s effects, they said.
It cannot finance tax cuts, they said. The bill passed the Senate on Saturday and is scheduled for a House vote this week. President Joe Biden supports it.
State agrees to settle gas drilling royalties lawsuit
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania reached a settlement in a lawsuit against natural gas driller Chesapeake Energy Corp. for its handling of royalty payments to property owners, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday.
Speaking in Tunkhannock, a northeastern Pennsylvania town in the heart of heavy Marcellus Shale natural gas production, Shapiro said the agreement called for $5.3 million in restitution and improved royalty payments going forward.
“It is the beginning of a new day and new protections for landowners,” said Shapiro.
The lawsuit was filed more than five years ago against Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake, which filed for bankruptcy protection in Texas in June.
— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
Chesapeake communications and investor relations director Gordon Pennoyer noted the agreement still requires the bankruptcy judge’s approval.
