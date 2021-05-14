Bloomsburg eliminates
fraternities, sororitiesBLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University is doing away with Greek life, effective immediately.
The state-owned university said it has severed ties with all 16 of its fraternities and sororities, both local and national. Bloomsburg announced the decision on Thursday in a two-sentence email to the university community.
Bloomsburg officials have not said why they disbanded the Greek life system, but the move comes after years of problems at the school’s fraternities and sororities, including allegations of hazing, alcohol abuse and sexual assault, according to the Press Enterprise newspaper.
Bloomsburg enrolls nearly 8,000 undergraduate students. It is among six state-owned universities that could be merged into two new institutions under a recently announced consolidation plan.
Federal judge to leave bench to head Dickinson CollegeHARRISBURG — The federal judge who outlawed “intelligent design” from being taught in public schools and struck down Pennsylvania’s ban on same-sex marriage will leave the bench to become the president at Dickinson College, the school said Friday.
John E. Jones III, the chief judge of the U.S. Middle District of Pennsylvania, will resign this summer to take a two-year term as interim president of the Carlisle-based Dickinson.
Jones, 65, graduated from Dickinson in 1977 and chairs the school’s board of trustees. Members approached him about serving as the interim president after Margee M. Ensign, the current president, notified them that she would be leaving, he said.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
Ensign will resign June 30, and return to Nigeria to become president of American University of Nigeria, the post she held before becoming president of Dickinson in 2017, the school said.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.