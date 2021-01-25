Virus forces hikers to forgo entire Appalachian Trail
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hikers are being told by the agency that oversees the Appalachian Trail to postpone plans to cover the nearly 2,200-mile distance this year due to COVID-19.
The Appalachian Trail Conservancy made the suggestion because it feels the pandemic makes long-distance hikes unsafe, the Asheville Citizen Times reported Monday.
Morgan Sommerville, regional director for the conservancy, said that as long as the pandemic continues, while vaccines aren’t widely available and there’s been no all-clear signs from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the conservancy is recommending against long-distance hikes.
The Appalachian Trail runs through 14 states from Georgia to Maine and covers 2,193 miles.
Police investigating death of 4 family members
EXTON — Police are investigating the deaths of four family members found with gunshot wounds in the basement of their southeastern Pennsylvania home over the weekend.
Police in Chester County responded to the West Whiteland Township home after an out-of-state relative called shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday to report being unable to contact the family. The bodies of a man, a woman and their two sons were found in the basement, Detective Scott Pezick said.
The Chester County coroner’s office identified them as Deepak Prabakhar Kulkarni, 50, Arti Madhusudan Ayda, 47, Shubham Deepak Kulkarni, 15, and Sharvil Deepak Kulkarni, 8, all of West Whiteland Township.
All four sustained gunshot wounds, but a final determination of the cause and manner of death are pending autopsies and further investigation, the coroner’s office said..
“The initial investigation and evidence at the scene indicate that this incident is the result of a murder-suicide and that there is no threat to the community at large,” township police said in a statement.
Man found dead in quarry after fleeing, police say
READING — A man fleeing police in eastern Pennsylvania after a shoplifting report went into the water of a nearby flooded quarry, disappeared and was found dead a day later, authorities said.
Police in Muhlenberg Township said the suspect ran from officers investigating a shoplifting report Friday morning at a Target store. He got into the fenced-off former Berks Products Quarry in the township and went missing in the frigid water, police said. A search was called off Friday evening due to darkness.
The Berks County coroner’s office said the body of 23-year-old Joshua Fontanez-Rodriguez of Minersville was recovered by divers shortly after noon Saturday. Acting Coroner John Hollenbach said an autopsy is slated Monday at Reading Hospital.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
