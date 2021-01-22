Unemployment rate stable in Pa. as payrolls shrink
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained stable and on par with the national rate in December, although the labor force and payrolls shrank, according to state figures released Friday.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 6.7%, down slightly from November’s adjusted rate of 6.8%, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.
The rate shot up from 4.7% just before the pandemic hit to 16.1% in April, Pennsylvania’s highest rate in more than four decades of record-keeping.
The national rate was 6.7% in December.
In a survey of households, the labor force — a measure of people working or looking for work — shrank by an estimated 15,000 in December, falling below 6.3 million. The number of unemployed and employed both fell. The state hit a record high of almost 6.6 million last February.
Payrolls in Pennsylvania fell in December by almost 38,000, remaining just above 5.6 million, according to surveys of employers.
Philadelphia man charged in $700K PPE scheme
A Philadelphia man is accused of scamming $700,000 from two New York-based companies by falsely promising to sell personal protective equipment.
New Jersey Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Wednesday that Gauravjit Singh is charged with wire fraud.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
Singh allegedly entered agreements with unnamed companies through his business, Mask Medical LLC, and would have been paid about $7.125 million for 1.5 million medical gowns, according to a criminal complaint.
Singh said he had connections to a Chinese factory that manufactured medical gowns, according to court documents. Singh sent photos and video meant to show factory workers preparing the gowns for shipment and offered excuses about the shipment.
Singh was wired approximately $712,500 from the victims of the scheme, but he did not deliver the personal protective equipment, according to the complaint.
