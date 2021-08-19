New Jersey eyes $16B plan to reduce flooding
MANASQUAN, N.J. — Huge gates that could be slammed shut when major storms approach would be built across the mouths of three inlets in New Jersey, closable barriers would cut parts of two bays in half, and 19,000 homes would be raised as part of a $16 billion plan to address back bay flooding, one of the major sources of storm damage at the Jersey Shore.
After five years of study, federal and state officials unveiled recommendations Thursday that would drastically change the appearance of some iconic spots at the shore.
It also would be one of the most ambitious and costly efforts any U.S. state has yet taken to address back bay flooding. This refers to floods that are not primarily caused by waves crashing over ocean barriers, but by stealthily rising water levels in bays along inland shorelines.
The plans announced by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Environmental Protection have no guarantee of funding. Under the proposal, the federal government would pay $10.4 billion, with the rest coming from state — and possibly local — coffers.
Man accused of shooting police chief faces charges
YARDLEY — A man accused of shooting a suburban Philadelphia borough police chief during a confrontation at a condominium complex has been charged with attempted murder.
Colin Petroziello, 24, also faces aggravated assault and related charges stemming from Wednesday’s incident at the Yardley Commons complex. He was arraigned Wednesday night and ordered held without bail.
Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly was shot in the hand and ear while assisting a probation officer who had gone to the complex to check on Petroziello and reported a domestic disturbance.
Kelly told investigators Petroziello fired a shotgun through the front door, wounding him.
Kelly was treated at a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.
Petroziello remained in the unit for about three hours before officers forced their way in and arrested him.
Shooting suspect shot, killed by police after chase
A shooting suspect pursued from Levittown into Philadelphia was shot and killed by officers after firing at police, authorities said.
Police said Bucks County authorities responded at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting at a Levittown apartment complex that sent a person to the hospital in serious condition.
Police said a chase then ensued out of Bucks County into Philadelphia and onto busy Roosevelt Boulevard, ending with a crash in the Crescentville neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia.
Sgt. Eric Gripp said the suspect left his vehicle and began firing at pursuing Bucks County officers who were on foot. Gripp said an officer from Bucks County and a Philadelphia officer fired, and the man was killed.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
