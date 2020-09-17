City basketball court shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded

Police on Thursday were seeking suspects after a hail of gunfire left two men dead and two wounded on a city basketball court.

Officers found the four victims in a park in the city’s Spring Garden neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Khalid Henderson, 21, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers transported Jayden Lucas, 18, to a hospital, where he died with a gunshot wound to the lower back.

One 19-year-old who was shot in the torso was in critical condition while another 19-year-old was in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Judges slash $1 million bail for Lancaster demonstratorsLANCASTER — Judges dramatically reduced bail amounts as high as $1 million Thursday that had been set this week for several people arrested during unrest in Lancaster that included protests and vandalism to public buildings.

Bail for nine of 13 defendants was lowered, in several cases so they will not have to put up any money to be released, LNP reported.

Bail for two defendants was reduced from $1 million to $50,000 unsecured, clearing the way for their release pending trial, the news organization reported.

In other cases, defendants will still need to post bail of $25,000-$100,000.

The charges stem from unrest over the shooting by police of Ricardo Munoz, 27, a Lancaster man who was wielding a knife after his sister sought to have him committed for mental health treatment.

‘Melrose Place’ actress headed back to prisonA former “Melrose Place” actress who has already served a prison sentence for a fatal 2010 drunken driving crash in New Jersey is headed back behind bars after a judge agreed with prosecutors Thursday that her initial sentence was too lenient.

Saying Amy Locane still refuses to fully acknowledge her culpability in the crash that killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and severely injured Seeman’s husband, state Superior Court Judge Angela Borkowski sentenced her to eight years in state prison. State law requires her to serve more than six years before being eligible for parole.

Locane apologized to the Seeman family in a brief statement. She was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody by court deputies after the proceeding in state court in Somerville.

The case has bounced around the New Jersey court system for nearly a decade and has now featured four sentencings in front of three judges, plus numerous appeals.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services

Locane — who acted in 13 episodes of the popular 1990s Fox series and has also appeared in several movies — was convicted on several counts including vehicular manslaughter.