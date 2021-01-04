GOP to block Democrat from state Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A day before Pennsylvania state lawmakers will be sworn in for a new two-year session, state Senate Democrats said Monday that the Republican majority is trying to “steal an election” by objecting to letting a Democratic member take his seat for a fourth term.

The dispute revolves around the election of Democratic Sen. Jim Brewster of Allegheny County and could leave the decision on who to install in the Senate district to a majority of senators.

The contest between Brewster and Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli hinged on court decisions that said mail-in ballots that lack a handwritten date on the ballot envelope is not a reason to disqualify someone’s vote.

Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, called the Republicans’ refusal to swear in Brewster during Tuesday’s ceremony “unlawful” and suggested that his caucus will go to court.

The Senate’s top Republican, President Pro Tempore-elect Jake Corman, R-Centre, said this “unique set of circumstances dictates that the Senate review it and take very seriously the contest.”

Woman gets 15-40 years in plot to kill informant

SCRANTON — A woman has been sentenced to 15 to 40 years in state prison for her role in a plot to murder a police informant in northeastern Pennsylvania almost three years ago.

Melinda Palermo, 40, apologized before she was sentenced Monday by a Lackawanna County judge, The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reported. The Jenkins Township resident had pleaded guilty in March to third-degree murder in the April 2018 death of 24-year-old Nina Gatto.

Prosecutors alleged that Palermo tried to kill Gatto by giving her heroin laced with fentanyl and battery acid in an effort to keep her from testifying against Palermo’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Cornelius Mapson, in a drug case. Authorities said the attempt failed, and Mapson later killed Gatto by suffocating her in her Scranton apartment.

Truck sought after two blasts in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Police are searching for a white pickup truck after explosions in two neighborhoods that shook homes and damaged a parked car.

An incendiary device was thrown from a moving vehicle in the Lawrenceville neighborhood just after 9 p.m. Sunday, police said. Another explosion was reported just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the Hill district, with residents “feeling their homes shake and some type of odor in the air,” police said.

“The house shook, sort of inside the core. It was so loud. The whole neighborhood shook,” Lawrenceville resident Catherine Shea told KDKA-TV.

A bomb squad with explosive detection dogs responded, but police said no evidence had been recovered, police said.

No injuries were reported in either explosion.

— Compiled From Wire Services