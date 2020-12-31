N.J.-N.Y. tunnel proposal gets renewed interest

NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, one of the most ardent supporters of a multibillion-dollar plan to build a new rail tunnel between New York and New Jersey, has wasted no time in laying groundwork with the incoming Biden administration.

The New York Democrat said he is encouraged the long-stalled project may move forward after a discussion by videoconference Wednesday with Pete Buttigieg, President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to head the Department of Transportation.

“I explained to him that this has been a top priority for New York for more than a decade and that our future depends on it,” Schumer said in an interview Thursday. “He was very receptive, and I was very optimistic.”

The tunnel project has been mired in a dispute with the Trump administration over costs.

Child killed, 2 siblings and father injured in house fire

BUTLER — A child was killed Thursday when a fast-moving fire roared through a western Pennsylvania home, authorities said.

The child’s two siblings and their father were injured in the blaze in Butler, which broke out around noon. Their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

The child who died was found on the second floor of the home, authorities said. The children’s mother was at work when the fire occurred, and no one else was in the home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services