State Senate OKs $912M pandemic recovery aid bill
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s state Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved legislation to distribute just over $900 million to aid schools and hospitality-related businesses hit hard by the coronavirus, as well as people struggling to pay rent or utility bills.
The bill still requires approval from the state House of Representatives and Gov. Tom Wolf.
Most of the $912 million being directed by the bill is from Pennsylvania’s share of federal aid approved by Congress in a coronavirus recovery package it passed last month.
Some of it, $145 million, is reserve cash from a worker’s compensation fund that Wolf last month had asked lawmakers to send to businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
The money would be available through counties in grants of up to $50,000 for owners of bars, restaurants and hotels.
Child sex abuse lawsuit ‘window’ nears referendum
HARRISBURG — The state House has given its final approval to a proposal to change the Pennsylvania Constitution to give those who say they were victims of child sexual abuse a retroactive two-year “window” in which to file civil lawsuits, no matter how long ago the alleged abuse occurred.
State representatives voted 187 to 15 Wednesday for the constitutional amendment, passing it in the second consecutive legislative session, as required. With another Senate vote, it can go before voters in May.
Supporters called the constitutional amendment an overdue measure to hold accountable those who prey on children, and they argued that lawsuits can recover more damages than settlements.
Senate Judiciary Chair Lisa Baker, a Luzerne County Republican, said Tuesday she would schedule the House version for a committee vote for next week. If the state Senate gives its final approval, the proposal could be on the ballot for consideration by voters in the May 18 primary.
Ex-Atlantic City mayor gets 30 days in charity theft case
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A tearful former mayor of Atlantic City was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in prison and 11 months of house arrest for stealing $87,000 from a youth basketball program he founded.
Frank Gilliam, a Democrat, is the latest in a line of corrupt Atlantic City officials so long that it spawned a hit HBO TV series.
He could have been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison following his October 2019 guilty plea to wire fraud.
“I stand before this court as a fractured human being, one seeking to do better,” a sobbing Gilliam told the judge over a video link.
“I’m ashamed, I’m embarrassed,” said Gilliam, 49. “I’ve hurt people who love me, I’ve hurt people who depended on me.”
— Compiled from Tribune wire services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.