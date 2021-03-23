Police union approves no confidence vote in chief
The SEPTA police union announced a vote of no confidence in SEPTA police chief Thomas Nestel III last week.
Omari Bervine, the president of Fraternal Order of Transit Police lodge 109, said the vote was near unanimous, 133-1.
The vote comes after the union called on the transit authority to do away with a policy that directed officers to delay the arrest of alleged criminal offenders on the system, including violent offenders. Officers said the policy endangers themselves and the riding public.
According to a news release, officers approved the vote “after years of frustration stemming from a lack of responsiveness and leadership” when it comes to the safety of riders and officers. Officers say “that over the past eight years Nestel has enabled a hostile atmosphere of fear and retaliation and has damaged the relationship between riders and the police force.”
Three hospitalized after ski lift line chair falls
TANNERSVILLE — Three people were injured when a chair fell off a ski lift line at an eastern Pennsylvania resort and crashed to the ground over the weekend, authorities said.
Sgt. Shawn Goucher of Pocono Township police said the accident at Camelback Resort in Monroe County happened at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. He said the three people fell about 15 feet near the top of the mountain and were taken away by a St. Luke’s University Health Network ambulance.
Goucher said police responded only to assist and he didn’t know the extent of the injuries to the victims. The resort also declined to comment on the victims or their injuries but said the accident on the Sullivan Lift is under investigation. The resort website said the Sullivan Lift remained closed Monday.
Man charged in NJ slaying, suspected in 4 NM deaths
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man considered a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three other people in New Mexico was charged Wednesday with a separate killing in New Jersey.
Sean Lannon was arrested in St. Louis on Wednesday morning after a manhunt stretching from New Jersey to Missouri. Wednesday afternoon, authorities in Gloucester County, New Jersey, charged the 47-year-old with murder, robbery, burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and other offenses in the death of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski.
Dabkowski was killed Monday in his home in East Greenwich, about 20 miles south of Philadelphia. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to the Gloucester County prosecutor’s office.
Authorities have said that the bodies of Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60, were found inside a car parked on the top level of the garage on Friday. The cause of death wasn’t immediately clear.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
